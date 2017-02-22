Essex Selectboard Q&A

By Colin Flanders

Each year, The Essex Reporter poses questions to candidates seeking elected office to better inform voters.

This year, three candidates emerged for two three-year seats on the Essex Selectboard: incumbent and current chairman Max Levy, incumbent Andy Watts and challenger Mona Sheppard.

Voters will choose two of the three on March 7, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Town voters will cast ballots at Essex Middle School, while village voters do so at Essex High School.

Town residents, including those who live in the village, will also judge the town’s budget via vote March 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

We asked the candidates the following:

1) The board will be hiring a new town manager within your term. What skills and qualities are necessary for the town’s new leader?

2) Last year’s recreation proposal invoked passionate albeit divided responses before it ultimately failed. If elected, how would you approach controversial topics, using the recreation debate as a lesson?

3) As selectboard members, you’re representatives of both those who live inside the village and in the town outside the village. How would you balance the needs of these two constituencies when they might not always align?

Andy Watts

Incumbent, seeking three-year seat

Bio

• Lived in Essex for 22 years

• Married to Janet, who teaches math at ADL, with three sons

• Engineer at IBM and GlobalFoundries for 34 years. Has a Ph.D. in materials science and a certificate of graduate studies in economics from University of Vermont.

• Served two terms on the Essex Energy Committee, 10 years on the food shelf board of trustees, former youth soccer coach and frequent classroom volunteer

1. The town manager needs to be authentic. He or she should be the same person in front of various constituencies with consistent, transparent, ethical positions. He or she should be a good manager who inspires the best from his or her staff. Assuming the town and village can agree on a common manager, he or she must be able to be the slave of two masters, balancing the needs and demands of the town selectboard and the village trustees as those two groups wrestle with ongoing consolidation efforts.

2. My approach to controversial topics would be to make every effort to provide clear facts and to rigorously follow selectboard process. Determining “facts” can be challenging. Simplification can appear to be obfuscation and “truth” can vary with perspective. Pat Scheidel has commented many times that there are 360 degrees of right. This is where the challenge lies. How do you take your “truth” and look at it from others’ vantage point? How do you turn things around and look back at yourself to understand how others might view what you say? I was told during the past year that something said by members the selectboard during a meeting came across as hateful. I cannot let that go without changing how I consider my comments and positions on the selectboard, and I believe the entire selectboard needs to look back at itself with the same consideration in mind.

3. I have recently started using the phrases “town inside the village” and “town outside the village” to highlight that we all live in the town. I’d like to take a closer look at how consolidation has played out in town and village tax rates to see if we are getting the intended result. For example, there are a couple of cases where costs are split evenly between the town and village and I have started questioning why since, in those cases, the village pays their half and then also pays about half of the town’s half. So, village taxpayers actually pay about three-quarters of the cost. The equity of this split needs to be reconsidered. Over the past two years, the town municipal net tax rate has increased 1.7 cents while, for a village taxpayer, the net municipal rate has increased 4.2 cents. This appears to be going in the wrong direction given the goals of consolidation and needs to be looked at.

Mona Sheppard

Challenger, seeking three-year seat

Bio

• Essex resident for 17 years with husband John

• Graduate of California State University, San Bernardino

• Holds insurance designation as an associate in risk management

• Former Brownie and Girl Scout leader and was active in school activities as a frequent chaperone, as well as in the PTO and helped Little League

• 40-plus years in both private industry and municipal government, focused on finance and management. Past seven years: finance director and human resources manager for town of Underhill

• Worked with FEMA and state officials to administer over $300,000 in disaster relief funds and a hazard mitigation grant of nearly $400,000

• Past member of the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce, served as volunteer treasurer of a townhome association and current member of several professional associations.

1. Of primary importance is someone who cherishes open government and transparency, is of the highest ethical character, encourages community participation and will mentor town employees with respect and professionalism. The town manager must have a strong financial and analytical background and possess the ability to propose cost savings and efficiencies at all levels. She or he will need strong negotiation skills, present a strategy for economic development, guide the town through organizational changes and revitalize the Essex brand. The current municipal manager, Pat Scheidel, has offered many years and numerous hours to the town and we greatly appreciate his contributions getting us to this point. Hiring a new town manager is the most important task of the next selectboard. This is an exciting period for the town and bringing in someone with new perspective will move us forward as a community.

2. Our town and village recreation and parks departments are cherished treasures of our shared community. We all feel passionately about them. A resident recently told me that the recreation issue seemed like a solution looking for a problem. The selectboard could have done a better job at listening. Instead there were complaints of bullying, talking down to people and a general lack of respect for the people we serve. We need to be better at building consensus, which takes time and trust because it’s more participatory and inclusive. When we ask residents to attend meetings, we need to listen to them and realize we all have the same goal – to retain our character while exploring new avenues for savings to all taxpayers. We need to promote an open, transparent government model, which includes respect for all stakeholders and the ability to have an open mind to fully explore strategies, costs and the effects of outcomes on everyone.

3. I bring an ability to listen to all constituents’ needs, creatively imagine productive results, and collaboratively work with other selectboard members to provide win-win results for all residents. No matter where you live in town, we are all town residents. I hope we can get past the divisive language that labels us as “inside the village” or “outside the village.” I believe that changing the language helps remind us we are one community and, as in any community, not everyone has the same needs or challenges. It is the duty of the town government to solve challenges respecting all views.

Max Levy

Incumbent, seeking three-year seat

Bio

• Essex resident for 29 years.

• Married to Alison, a sixth-grade teacher at Essex Middle School, with four children who attended Essex schools.

• Retired senior engineer at IBM for 29 years. Hold many patents and awards for work in semiconductor industry.

• Started own innovative engineering company in Essex.

• Nine-year selectman. Also serve on joint stormwater coordinating committee and as an alternate for the Chittenden Solid Waste District.

• Recipient of U.S. President’s volunteer service award and graduate of the Leadership Champlain program.

• Member of Essex Rotary, volunteer at the local Heavenly Pantry Food Bank, served as chairman of the Vermont and New Hampshire Upper Valley Red Cross Board of Directors.

1. I’d look for someone whose record demonstrates clear competency in finances, collaboration, economic development and operational results in a community similar to Essex. A creative manager with interpersonal skills who’s energized by the challenges of our community is essential for our sustainable future. It’s not a 9-5 job. An effective manager must be an active listener, enjoy public engagement and be capable of communicating effectively with governmental agencies, non-governmental agencies and the Essex community at large. The challenges posed by social media and demands for transparency should be viewed as opportunities for positive public dialogue that can build trust in local government.

2. As the selectboard’s representative on the Recreation Governance Study Committee, I learned we needed to do a better job communicating with the public what the committee was charged with by the selectboard and village trustees, including a list of possible outcomes under consideration. The committee warned all its meetings throughout the town and had good attendance. But that lulled us into assuming the broader community was aware of what we were doing, which they were not. When the study committee concluded that a recreation district was the best consolidation model, and recommended it to the elected boards, I think people were caught off guard. That’s the critical lesson with any new effort: identify possible outcomes that might be controversial, and develop a two-way civic engagement protocol with the public so no one feels surprised or blindsided when recommendations are presented.

3. As a community leader, I attempt to use my voice to encourage residents, both inside and outside the village, to have empathy for each other. I seek to help people understand why their neighbors on the other side of the village-town line might see things differently. That’s the first step to finding the common ground needed to solve any differences. Aligning the consolidation of the town and village services is an example of balancing and aligning the needs of different constituencies to ensure a sustainable future. My leadership skill is to bring all our constituents together in the face of controversy and help move beyond an “us vs. them” mindset.

This year, residents who aren’t yet registered to vote may do so any day up to and including the election. Registration is available at the town clerk’s office or online at the secretary of state’s website: www.olvr.sec.state.vt.us.