Essex Selectboard candidates share views at forum

By Colin Flanders

Three candidates vying for seats on the Essex Selectboard participated in a forum last week, sharing their views on the town’s budget, consolidation and their vision for the future.

Held at the Channel 17 offices in Burlington, the 45-minute forum featured incumbents Max Levy and Andy Watts as well as challenger Mona Sheppard. Voters will choose two of the three for three-year terms during Town Meeting Day elections March 7.

Moderator Lauren-Glenn Davitian first asked the candidates about the ongoing consolidation between the town and the village and whether they supported a full-on merger.

All three candidates favored moving forward with the current piecemeal approach.

Watts said some efforts were pushed back due to the recreation debate and said the fire departments and the planning governance structure are likely the next discussions.

He also described current efforts like the joint public works department, which, according to its agreement, must be examined by a committee that will report to the selectboard by October 1.

As far as a complete merger goes, Watts said he’s heard mention of a board with up to nine members to govern both the town and

village, though it hasn’t been officially discussed yet.

“That’s a direction that we could start looking at,” he said.

Sheppard said consolidation needs to be a balanced effort between finding the best service model and what the community can afford.

“We all can agree that we need tax equity for everyone,” she said. The selectboard must be transparent and accountable during these discussions, however, Sheppard said, pointing to its role in the recreation debate as an example.

“A lot of people came forward and felt they were talked down to, they felt they were bullied, they felt they weren’t treated right,” she said. “We have a lot of work to do with that — engaging people, giving them respect and listening to their opinions.”

Sheppard was active in the recreation debate during many meetings last summer before she stopped attending due to their “toxic” environment, she wrote in a letter to the selectboard last year.

Levy, current selectboard chairman, said he “absolutely” believes the town should proceed with consolidation to create a more sustainable community. While the current system of using memoranda of understanding isn’t perfect, the goal is continuous improvement, he said.

Although ‘merger’ has been considered a “bad word,” Levy said it would maximize service delivery and efficiency. Still, the electorate would have to make that decision, he said.

Meanwhile, an important gauge on the prior efforts will likely come when selectboard and trustees decide whether to change their municipal charters and codify the joint manager position into law.

Current joint manager Pat Scheidel, who plans to retire in June 2018, has said the move would serve as a consolidation stop valve and create a more stable environment for an incoming manager.

Levy called the role “cornerstone” to the consolidation process, Watts said it’s a decision the selectboard will have to make, and Sheppard said she’s not willing to commit until she sees a written evaluation of the position’s outcomes.

Asked if they backed the town’s $13.7 million budget proposal, both incumbents, who approved it last month, continued their support. It’s estimated the budget will result in a 3.15 percent general tax increase over the current year.

“The objective of this budget was to maintain the same level of high quality services that the residents expect,” Levy said, calling it “responsible” in part because it transfers money to the capital plan to help maintain funding for infrastructure improvements.

“If we don’t invest in ourselves, why would anybody come to Essex and invest in Essex?” he asked.

Watts added the selectboard cut $200,000 during its process, including nine line items where the same amount was requested for a few years but never spent.

He also asked residents to voice their thoughts during budget work sessions to better inform the selectboard.

“If people would tell us what they don’t want, we’d certainly take it out,” he said.

Sheppard, meanwhile, said she doesn’t support the budget.

She cited numbers from the 2005-14 town plan that show the average increase during that time was 3.4 percent. She compared those to an average 6.4 percent increase over the past four years, during three of which the town used fund balance to reduce the tax burden, she said.

“These tax burden increases are just not sustainable,” she said, pointing to seniors without cost of living increases and workers who need two jobs to make ends meet.

To address this, she’d call for a one-year moratorium on transfers to the capital budget and ask all departments to shave 1 percent, resulting in an overall savings of $500,000, enough to level this year’s budget increase, she said.

“This would give property owners some breathing room,” Sheppard said. “And after all the changes and increases over the past years, I think they need it.”

Perhaps the forum’s most interesting question forced the candidates to think ahead: What is your vision of Essex in 20 years?

Sheppard sees Essex as a community beyond town-versus-village issues, with future residents wondering why it was ever a big deal. She also envisions more shared modes of transportation, community centers and new clean businesses.

“To help get there, I would try to work to make sure Essex gets its fair of federal and state funds, and make sure it gets its share of grants,” she said.

Levy hoped families would seek out the town as a place that pursues and supports young innovators, “even if they work in another country,” he said. Like Sheppard, he also longs for a shift in the status quo.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if we could have fully consolidated services by then?” he wondered aloud.

For Watts, the future holds the most ambitious vision, at least as far as technology goes. He pictured virtual reality communications, autonomous cars and every house and store wifi-connected — “if there’s even stores left,” he said.

Referencing the town plan, which renews every five years, Watts hoped to illustrate the importance of keeping up-to-date with this shifting landscape. Missing out on just one these could have a major impact on infrastructure, he said.

“What we need to do is not get stuck in doing things the way we always have,” he said.