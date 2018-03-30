ESSEX HIGH SCHOOL
Science Olympiad: Congrats to the EHS Science Olympiad team for an outstanding performance at the Vermont State Championships on March 10. Kate Connolly and Katherine Lewis won the gold for anatomy and physiology, Isabelle Petrucci and Katherine Lewis won silver for disease detectives, and Petrucci and Nguyen Le won bronze for chem lab.
Chemistry Olypiad: On March 6, 14 Essex High School students took the challenging Chemistry Olympiad 2018 local exam. The students were: Zachary Preston, Santhosh Rajendran, Grace Lu, Samson Schultz, Adam Friedman, Abigail Monahan, Isabelle Petrucci, Nathan Wu, Henry Wu, Jeremy Brennan, Brennan Moreau, Abigael Gleason, Hannah Poquette, and Jacob Yao. The results are expected in a couple weeks, and up to two high scorers from each participating high school in Vermont will take the national exam on April 21 at St. Michael’s College. The national exam consists of a written exam and two lab practicals.
Around 1,000 students from around the United States will be taking the national exam, and the 20 high scorers will attend a two-week camp at the Air Force Academy in Colorado. From there, a team of four is selected to represent the USA at the International Olympiad in Slovakia in July. More news when the results come in.
School Calendar Note: Parent/Teacher Conferences are on Friday, March 23 (no school for students). No appointment needed.
THOMAS FLEMING
Art donation: Students at Thomas Fleming took part in an art fundraiser with the company Square One Art this fall. The PTO agreed to donate half of the profits from merchandise sold with individual student art worked reproduced on it. The timing of this project coincided with the hurricanes that impacted both Houston and Florida. Seeing the images of the impact of the hurricanes, they inspired students to create artwork with the themes of shelter and food. Thanks to the student’s hard work and parent support through purchases of student art, it allowed Fleming to donate $1,000 to Braeburn Elementary in Houston. The students decided helping their art program made the most sense and it was very empowering for the fourth and fifth grade students to know they can make a difference in another community. It also was a real world example of the power of art to help and heal. Braeburn is displaced for this year and recently found out their building was so badly damaged that the building will have to be demolished and they will be displaced for an additional year. Fleming sent photos of its students sending greetings to Texas and they recently shared photos of some of their students.
Volcanoes: As part of a recent earth science unit, students in Nichole Guntulis and Kate Lee’s classes at Fleming built (and set off) volcanoes.
CENTER FOR TECHNOLOGY
Health Informatics Students Receive Some TLC: Health Informatics students from the Center for Technology, Essex recently spent 10 days on site working with Wendy Bombard and the staff at TLC Nursing Associates, Inc. The instruction covered the daily tasks of home health care by training students as Personal Care Attendants (PCA).
ESSEX WESTFORD
EWSD to host a community conversation around school safety: The Essex Westford School District, in partnership with Voices For Education, will host a conversation and information session focused on school and community safety on Monday, April 2 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Essex High School cafeteria. Following the event that took place in Parkland, Fla. and the recent threats we have seen in our own district, EWSD would like to invite our families and the public to discuss how we can work together to create a safer community. The safety of the children and staff is a top priority for the district and an ongoing topic that has only been amplified of late.
As part of the forum, EWSD wants to hear your concerns around school and community safety, share the safety practices and procedures that are currently in place or planned at the school/district level, and also provide an opportunity for participants to generate ideas about how the we can all play a role in making our schools and community a safer place to live and learn.
All are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
A night for art: Essex Westford celebrated creativity on March 21 in an event featuring artwork and performances from all its schools. Exhibitions included all media of two and three dimensional art from painting to ceramics and fiber to photography and video presentations. Musical performances ranged from choral performances, to orchestra and band ensembles.