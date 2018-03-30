ESSEX HIGH SCHOOL

Science Olympiad: Congrats to the EHS Science Olympiad team for an outstanding performance at the Vermont State Championships on March 10. Kate Connolly and Katherine Lewis won the gold for anatomy and physiology, Isabelle Petrucci and Katherine Lewis won silver for disease detectives, and Petrucci and Nguyen Le won bronze for chem lab.

Chemistry Olypiad: On March 6, 14 Essex High School students took the challenging Chemistry Olympiad 2018 local exam. The students were: Zachary Preston, Santhosh Rajendran, Grace Lu, Samson Schultz, Adam Friedman, Abigail Monahan, Isabelle Petrucci, Nathan Wu, Henry Wu, Jeremy Brennan, Brennan Moreau, Abigael Gleason, Hannah Poquette, and Jacob Yao. The results are expected in a couple weeks, and up to two high scorers from each participating high school in Vermont will take the national exam on April 21 at St. Michael’s College. The national exam consists of a written exam and two lab practicals.

Around 1,000 students from around the United States will be taking the national exam, and the 20 high scorers will attend a two-week camp at the Air Force Academy in Colorado. From there, a team of four is selected to represent the USA at the International Olympiad in Slovakia in July. More news when the results come in.

School Calendar Note: Parent/Teacher Conferences are on Friday, March 23 (no school for students). No appointment needed.