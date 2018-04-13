ESSEX HIGH SCHOOL
EHS/CTE career fair & job expo: Over 90 business professionals will be in attendance to discuss career fields and offer job opportunities on April 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the EHS gym. There will be a raffle for students and a new Student Conversation Series.
Speakers include Mary Anne Sheahan of Vt. Business Roundtable, Lynn Wolski of Blodgett Ovens, Valerie Nick and Amanda Young of UVM Medical Center, Essex EMT Leo Wermer and Realtor Rich Gardner.
Spectrum Sleep Out 2018: Essex High School and CTE students will be sleeping out next week. The students are sleeping out in solidarity with homeless youth and youth at risk of becoming homeless in Vermont. With your help, they are trying to make sure that every teenager and young adult in our community has a place to go when they need help most. To help them reach their goal, you can donate to the cause by visiting their website, and selecting the EHS/CTE Students team.Please contact Hillary Wheeler at harthur@ewsd.org with any questions.
Chemistry olympiad finalists to compete in national exam: On March 6, 14 Essex High School students took the challenging Chemistry Olympiad 2018 Local Exam. The results are in, and we are pleased to announce that Isabelle Petrucci and Jeremy Brennan will be representing Essex High School when they take the national exam at St. Michael’s College on April 21.
The national exam consists of a written exam and a lab practical. About 1,000 students around the USA will be taking the national exam that day, and the 20 high scorers will attend a two-week camp at the Air Force Academy in Colorado in June. From there, a team of four is selected to represent the USA at the International Olympiad in Slovakia in July. Congratulations to Isabelle and Jeremy.
Essex robotics club receives legislative proclamation: Members of the Essex Robotics Club joined 13 other robotics teams from around the state to receive a proclamation honoring their achievements from the Vermont State Legislature on March 30. The Vermont House of Representatives gave a standing ovation to teams watching from the House Chambers’ balcony. After the morning session, the robotics teams provided demonstrations for State Representatives and Senators.
VSAC managing college costs presentation at EHS: Geared toward 10th and 11th grade students and their parents, this presentation will happen on Thursday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the EHS auditorium.
EHS students present at water basin symposium: On March 20 two EHS students, Nathan Wu and Grace Brouillette, participated in the EPSCoR BREE symposium – a gathering devoted to water quality and scientific research on the Lake Champlain water basin – at UVM Davis Center. Nathan and Grace collected water quality data from two sites on Indian Brook from June through October of 2017. This included phosphorus, total suspended solids, nitrate, temperature, pH, stream velocity, and macroinvertebrate counts and identification. From January through March, Grace and Nathan collated, analyzed, and graphed statewide historical water quality data to determine the correlation between land use and phosphorus and nitrate levels.