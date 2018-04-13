ESSEX HIGH SCHOOL

EHS/CTE career fair & job expo: Over 90 business professionals will be in attendance to discuss career fields and offer job opportunities on April 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the EHS gym. There will be a raffle for students and a new Student Conversation Series.

Speakers include Mary Anne Sheahan of Vt. Business Roundtable, Lynn Wolski of Blodgett Ovens, Valerie Nick and Amanda Young of UVM Medical Center, Essex EMT Leo Wermer and Realtor Rich Gardner.

Spectrum Sleep Out 2018: Essex High School and CTE students will be sleeping out next week. The students are sleeping out in solidarity with homeless youth and youth at risk of becoming homeless in Vermont. With your help, they are trying to make sure that every teenager and young adult in our community has a place to go when they need help most. To help them reach their goal, you can donate to the cause by visiting their website, and selecting the EHS/CTE Students team.Please contact Hillary Wheeler at harthur@ewsd.org with any questions.

Chemistry olympiad finalists to compete in national exam: On March 6, 14 Essex High School students took the challenging Chemistry Olympiad 2018 Local Exam. The results are in, and we are pleased to announce that Isabelle Petrucci and Jeremy Brennan will be representing Essex High School when they take the national exam at St. Michael’s College on April 21.

The national exam consists of a written exam and a lab practical. About 1,000 students around the USA will be taking the national exam that day, and the 20 high scorers will attend a two-week camp at the Air Force Academy in Colorado in June. From there, a team of four is selected to represent the USA at the International Olympiad in Slovakia in July. Congratulations to Isabelle and Jeremy.