Essex rugby takes 56-17 win over New York team

By Colin Flanders

The Essex girls rugby squad cruised by visiting Saratoga Mustangs last Saturday at Maple Street Park.

The Hornets’ offense was paced by Maddie Folsom’s four tries, follow by Nicole Frank’s two and additional scores from Lexi Smith and Val Bessette, Tia Kane and Grace Aseora. Frank (2) and Kane added conversions.

Essex hosted rival South Burlington on Wednesday in a match that concluded after The Reporter went to print. They’ll have two weeks before the Vt. State Championships at the Tree Farm on June 4.