Taking it to the streets: Essex residents among millions at Women’s Marches

By Michaela Halnon

At the Amtrak station in Essex Jct. last Friday morning, a smattering of pink knit hats previewed the sea of color that would soon wash over the nation’s capital for the widely attended Women’s March.

Jane Dwinell, a Burlington resident and minister, kept busy as she waited for the D.C.-bound train to arrive. Surrounded by luggage and a massive ball of brightly colored yarn, she made the first stiches on her 15th “pussyhat.”

An avid knitter, Dwinell said she first heard about the project on Facebook. Featuring two pointed ears, the pattern makes a play on the word “pussycat,” while offering a not-so-subtle critique of the vulgar comments made by President Donald Trump on a tape leaked during the campaign season.

By Friday, Dwinell had the craft down to a science, churning out a hat per day. She gave hats to every friend who wanted one, she said, and thought she’d give the current work-in-progress to a hatless fellow marcher on the train.

“I’ve been going to protests and marches in D.C. since the ’60s. I’m not about to stop now,” said Dwinell, metal knitting needles clicking together. “It’s very important to me to show up.”

Seventy-year-old Bridget Meyer of Essex, who hadn’t protested in D.C. since the Mayday Protest of 1971, agreed.

“The disconnect between Americans and their government is a perpetual problem,” Meyer wrote in an email. “Although I can’t fix it, I’ll put my body where my beliefs are and march!”

Across the station, Essex resident Alexis Dubief was impressed with her elders’ protesting résumés. She and her travel companion, Alana Torraca of St. Albans, were marching novices and unsure what to expect in Washington the next morning.

Dubief said she was “truly appalled” by the direction the country was taking and knew the eyes of the nation would be on D.C. during the protests. With Amtrak ticket prices rapidly climbing, she and Torraca decided to jump on board.

“I’m privileged enough to be able to go,” Dubief said, noting she always tells her young children to speak up if they don’t like what’s happening. “I’m a hypocrite if I don’t do that.”

Dubief and Torraca said they had no plans to watch the inauguration while aboard the train.

“I’d rather knit,” Dwinell quipped from across the room.

That afternoon in her Essex Jct. home, Maura Collins helped her three children prepare for the “sister” Women’s March in Montpelier.

Her youngest, 5-year-old Fiona Versluys, carefully traced “protect my future” onto a cardboard slab, tiny fingers gripped tightly around a black permanent marker. She beamed as sister Capella, age 11, and brother Beckett, age 8, complimented her sign.

Sprawled across the hardwood floors, the trio all sported their own pink pussyhats. Capella had collected them from a knitting neighbor just minutes prior.

“I’m a piggy!” Fiona declared, yanking on the knitted ears. Collins smiled, saying she and her husband have tried to explain why they’re protesting a Trump presidency in a G-rated manner.

“It’s important for them to know what some of our fears are,” Collins said. “I believe [the government] only works if people are fully engaged in it. I really would like them to grow up knowing that they have power in their government.”

In Friday’s evening hours, attendance for the Montpelier march was projected around 4,000. By Saturday morning, it became clear that number vastly underestimated turnout.

Montpelier police estimate 15,000 folks descended on the city, shutting down two interstate exits as the region filled to – and beyond – capacity. School buses shuttled marchers to and from Montpelier High School, struggling to navigate through the crowds.

“It’s like herding cats,” a volunteer commented, the pun seemingly unintentional.

At the State House, participants heard rousing speeches from Madeleine Kunin, Vermont’s first and only female governor; Meagan Gallagher, president of the Vermont Planned Parenthood Action Fund; and Ebony Nyoni, founder and director of Black Lives Matter Vermont, among others.

But the biggest cheers of the day came when Sen. Bernie Sanders stepped up to the podium, making a surprise appearance.

“You will not divide us up by gender, by race or by who we love,” the former presidential candidate said, speaking directly to Trump. “In fact, your bigotry and your ugliness are going to bring us together.”

Staci Grove, an Essex woman who marched in Vermont as a volunteer photographer, said she was there to fight for something, not against it.

“This was the largest march I’ve ever attended,” Grove said in an email. “It was just a thing of power to see that many people come together.”

Saramichelle Stultz and Patty LaRose-Kent, both Essex residents who attended the Montpelier event, echoed Grove’s motivations.

“My voice at the march counted and it will continue to count as I hope to change things so this doesn’t happen again,” Stultz said.

“I cannot just sit by and watch the U.S. go back to the 1950s,” LaRose-Kent added in an email. “I want my daughter, my nieces and grand-nieces to have more opportunities than I had growing up.”

Men, women and children of all ages mingled throughout the day, often stopping to take photos of clever posters they particularly admired.

One young girl held up her sign proudly each time a passerby requested a photo: “They thought they could bury us,” it read. “They didn’t know we were seeds.”

“Soak up every minute of this,” a family member whispered to her. “Someday you can tell your children you marched for women.”