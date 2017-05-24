Essex reps weigh in on pot bill

By Kaylee Sullivan

Essex representatives weighed in on the recent bill to legalize recreational marijuana after considering debate both statewide and specific to their constituency.

On Wednesday, May 10, Vermont became the first legislature to approve a bill of its kind – other states have legalized marijuana through referendum rather than legislation. The bill, S.22, captured a 79-66 vote in favor of legalization.

The measure was sent to Gov. Phil Scott’s desk on Thursday, May 18. He vetoed the bill Wednesday morning, sending it back to the legislature with recommendations.

Essex’s House delegation voted along party lines – Democrats Betsy Dunn, Lori Houghton and Dylan Giambatista supported the bill, while Republicans Linda Myers and Bob Bancroft voted against it.

Legalization would allow people 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and grow up to two mature household plants as of July 2018. Possessing, selling or dispersing larger quantities of the substance would result in criminal penalties, the bill states.

The same penalties to underage possession of alcohol would apply to people under age 21 caught with marijuana.

As Essex’s two veteran representatives, Myers and Bancroft were part of a community forum last spring where Essex residents weighed the pros and cons of legalization.

The five 2015-16 legislative session reps organized the gathering to hear their constituents’ thoughts on the bill, which passed the Senate in February 2016 only to be shot down in the House a month later.

A known opponent to legalization, Essex Police Chief Brad LaRose was also present then.

“As a society, we’re rolling the dice a little bit,” LaRose told the Reporter earlier this week. “There are too many unknowns.”

LaRose referred to the current bill as a “watered down version” of what it initially was. Even so, the chief said he still has concerns.

Like Gov. Scott, LaRose is concerned with the lack of a roadside test to determine if a driver is impaired by marijuana.

Sharing that concern, Myers said she believes a testing solution will arise in the near future. Dunn is not as sure.

While Myers has a history of voting no on legalization and decriminalization, she said she believes legalization will happen eventually. She previously voted in favor of medical marijuana.

Myers said Essex residents who contacted her about legalization were against the measure five-to-one, which she cited as the main reason for her dissent.

Recalling last year’s forum, Myers said the gathering drew more opponents than supporters. With over 50 people in the room, she said about six spoke in favor of the bill.

A few other supporters approached her after the open mic session, she said, but didn’t speak out publicly because law enforcement was present, reasoning she deemed questionable given marijuana’s already decriminalized status here.

LaRose called for more education regarding legalization. If Scott signs this bill into law, LaRose said, young people will inevitably have greater access to the drug.

In recent years, law enforcement, schools and the state health department have put forth a sizable effort to educate people on the effects of drug use.

“This type of legislation detracts from that,” LaRose said.

Dunn, however, said she saw an increased focus on education in the bill this go-around, along with more detailed penalties — pushing her from “borderline” to supporter. The chance for increased revenue and geographical proximity to legalized states also played a factor in her vote, she said.

A newcomer to Montpelier this session, Dunn said she was unaware of Essex’s community forum last year.

In contrast to Myers’ report, Dunn said constituents have recently contacted her seven-to-one in support of legalization. Many cited occasional use over the decades, not abuse, she added.

Dunn said just as parents must teach their children about the effects of alcohol use, they’d have to do the same with marijuana.

The governor had the choice to sign the bill, allow it to become law without his signature or veto it.