Monday, May 7

1:08 a.m.,  Medical Assist on Carmichael St.

8:46 a.m., Animal Problem Upland Rd.

8:47 a.m., Disturbing the Peace on Jericho Rd.

9:24 a.m., Agency Assist on Maple St.

9:43 a.m., Suspicious on Pinecrest Dr.

10:11 a.m., Agency Assist on Ethan Allen Ave.

10:53 a.m., Larceny on Pearl St.

11:29 a.m., Agency Assist on Rosewood Ln.

11:36 a.m., LSA on Carmichael St.

11:39 a.m., Suspicious on Pinecrest Dr.

11:39 a.m., Lost/Found Property on Main St.

11:54 a.m., Suspicious on Upland Rd.

Noon, Animal Problem on Lamore Rd.

12:15 p.m., Passing School Bus on Educational Dr.

12:22 p.m., Suspicious on Brickyard Rd.

1:19 p.m., Suspicious on Old Colchester Rd.

2:22 p.m., Citizen Assist on Susie Wilson Rd.

3:33 p.m., Citizen Assist on Brigham Hill Rd.

4:03 p.m., Animal Problem on Sydney Dr.

4:49 p.m., Simple Assault on Woodside Dr.

5:10 p.m., VIN Inspection on Hillcrest Rd.

5:42 p.m., Citizen Assist on West St.

7:23 p.m., Parking Problem on Saxon Hill Rd.

9:30 p.m., Citizen Assist on Baker St.

Tuesday, May 8

1:19 a.m., Aggravated Assault on Pearl St.

1:40 a.m., Overdose on Maple St.

6:35 a.m., Accident on I-289

7:32 a.m., Accident on Pearl St.

8:15 a.m., Accident on Susie Wilson Rd.

9:13 a.m., Animal Problem on Park St.

9:15 a.m., Lost/Found Property on Center Rd.

9:24 a.m., VIN Inspection on Park St.

10:12 a.m., Welfare Check on Autumn Pond Way

10:15 a.m., Suspicious on Morse Dr.

11:16 a.m., 911 Hang Up on Carmichael St.

11:45 a.m., DLS on Pearl St.

1:44 p.m., Family Disturbance o Susie Wilson Rd.

3:34 p.m., Larceny on Park St.

4:06 p.m., VIN Inspection on Hillcrest Rd.

4:45 p.m., Accident on Center Rd.

5:00 p.m., Citizen Assist on Center Rd.

5:14 p.m., Suspicious on Pearl St.

5:23 p.m., Welfare Check on Sand Hill Rd.

5:43 p.m., Agency Assist on Maple St.

7:07 p.m., Suspicious on Baker St.

7:54 p.m., MV Complaint on Maplelawn Dr.

8:14 p.m., Suspicious on Morse Dr.

8:41 p.m., Agency Assist on Maple St.

9:15 p.m., Vandalism on Lost Nation Rd.

9:39 p.m., Traffic Offense on Pearl St.

10:18 p.m., Animal Problem on Cascade Ct.

Wednesday, May 9

12:29 a.m., Attempt to Locate on Main St.

7:09 a.m., Citizen Assist on Old Colchester Rd.

7:38 a.m., MV Complaint on Colchester Rd.

8:43 a.m., Animal Problem on Susie Wilson Rd.

10:24 a.m., Parking Problem on Upland Rd.

10:52 a.m., MV Complaint on Arlington St.

2:32 p.m., Citizen Assist on Maple St.

2:54 p.m., Citizen Assist on Educational Dr.

2:55 p.m., Citizen Dispute on East St.

4:25 p.m., Agency Assist on River St.

6:43 p.m., Citizen Assist on East St.

7:32 p.m., 911 Hang Up on Central St.

7:58 p.m., Citizen Assist on Central St.

8:02 p.m., Accident on River St.

8:13 p.m., Property Watch on Craftsbury Ct.

10:48 p.m., Suspicious on Central St.

10:58 p.m., Trespass Violation on Susie Wilson Rd.

Thursday, May 10

12:48 a.m., Family Disturbance on Carmichael St.

6:11 a.m., VIN Inspection on Maple St.

7:34 a.m., Traffic Hazard on Pinecrest Dr.

9:05 a.m., Accident on Upper Main St.

9:56 a.m., Suspicious on Susie Wilson Rd.

11:25 a.m., VIN Inspection on Maple St.

Noon, MV Complaint on Upper Main St.

12:10 p.m., Utility Problem on Park St.

12:10 p.m., Accident on Fort Pkwy

1:19 p.m., Traffic Hazard on Upper Main St.

2:49 p.m., Suspicious on Pearl St.

4:00 p.m., Agency Assist on Pearl St.

4:03 p.m., Agency Assist on East St.

4:45 p.m., VIN Inspection on Village Glen

4:49 p.m., Animal Problem on Market Pl

5:02 p.m., Citizen Assist on Beech St.

6:27 p.m., Larceny on Park St.

8:11 p.m., Animal Problem on Lost Nation Rd.

10:51 p.m., Welfare Check no Gentes Rd.

Friday, May 11

2:44 a.m., Suspicious on Hagan Dr.

3:37 a.m., Citizen Assist on Susie Wilson Rd.

3:47 a.m., Trespass Violation on David Dr.

6:18 a.m., False Info to Police on Susie Wilson Rd.

6:55 a.m., VIN Inspection on WInterlane Cir

8:08 a.m., Lost/Found Property on Saxon Hill

12:50 p.m., Suspicious on Tanglewood Dr.

12:53 p.m., Suspicious on Maple St.

2:04 p.m., Agency Assist on Maple St.

2:40 p.m., Accident on Colchester Rd.

3:19 p.m., Citizen Assist on Pearl St.

3:36 p.m., Accident on Pearl St.

4:29 p.m., Larceny on Educational Dr.

4:44 p.m., MV Complaint on I-289

5:22 p.m., Accident on Pearl St.

8:05 p.m., Alarm on Essex Way

8:11 p.m., Animal Problem on Sydney Dr.

8:41 p.m., Illegal Burning on Margaret St.

10:04 p.m., Communications Offense on Carmichael St.

Saturday, May 12

8:38 a.m., Noise Disturbance on Pearl St.

9:28 a.m., Medical Assist on Maple St.

10:32 a.m., Property Damage on I-289

11:07 a.m., Suspicious on Ewing Place

12:03 Accident on South St.

12:17 Citizen Assist on Beech St.

12:30 Lost/Found Property on Devon Hill Ct.

12:47 p.m., Accident on Susie Wilson Rd.

2:45 p.m., Citizen Dispute on Susie Wilson Rd.

2:50 p.m., Larceny on Essex Way

2:53 p.m., Family Disturbance on Carmichael St.

4:24 p.m., Animal Problem on South St.

5:12 p.m., Unsecure Premises on Founders Rd.

5:20 p.m., Accident on Park St.

5:37 p.m., Medical Assist on Pearl St.

6:27 p.m., Citizen Assist on River Rd.

7:27 p.m., Animal Problem on Essex Way

10:46 p.m., Vandalism on Acorn Cir.

Sunday, May 13

1:10 a.m., Suspicious on Upper Main St.

6:40 a.m., Safety Hazard on Old Colchester Rd.

9:30 a.m., Accident on Chapin Rd.

9:35 a.m., MV Disturbance on Towers Rd.

11:16 a.m., Citizen Assist on Maple St.

11:17 a.m., Animal Problem on Browns River Rd.

12:07 p.m., Animal Problem on Indian Brook Rd.

12:11 p.m., Fire Dept Assist on Browns River Rd.

1:41 p.m., Fire Dept Assist on Sage Cir

5:09 p.m., Simple Assault on Park St.

5:30 p.m., Alarm on Common Wealth Ave.

6:05 p.m., Citizen Assist on River Rd.

6:35 p.m., Intoxicated Person on South St.

6:49 p.m., Lost/Found Property on Maple St.

7:56 p.m., Citizen Dispute on Brigham Hill Rd.

Tickets Issued: 14

Warnings Issued: 42

Fire/EMS Calls Dispatched: 67

This log represents a sample of incidents in the date range. For more information, call the non-emergency number: 878-8331.