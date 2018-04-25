Essex police say they are investigating a home invasion on River Road that resulted in an undisclosed injury.

Police say they were dispatched to a reported robbery on April 13 and were initially informed someone had been shot.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, a news release said.

When officers arrived, they found someone had been injured but no one had been shot. Police say they were provided “only limited information” about the suspects and the case remains under investigation.

“It is believed that this was a target specific robbery and that there is minimal threat to the general public,” wrote Lt. Ken Beaulieu in a press release.

Police are withholding the names of the victims for now and ask anyone with information about the incident to call 878-8331.