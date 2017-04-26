Essex Police to attend recruitment event

By Colin Flanders

Police agencies around Chittenden County, including Essex, will gather for a joint recruiting event for the first time ever this Friday.

The all-day event at South Burlington Middle School will allow participants to take the entrance exam and fitness test, speak with agency representatives and possibly even interview on-site.

It’s an effort to address the county’s version of a national trend — a lack of qualified law enforcement candidates — that’s resulted in some local agencies holding vacancies for years.

Essex Cpt. George Murtie believes a negative perception of law enforcement in recent years is to blame for the nationwide struggles, though he said Essex has mostly been immune.

Still, the department has seen a decline in qualified candidates, he said. Some applicants have failed the entrance exam, while others failed the polygraph test or were disqualified after a background check.

That changed about two months ago, Murtie said, since which time EPD has received many applications, including a few qualified applicants. The department now hopes to be fully staffed later this year.

Murtie said he’s also noticed more military veterans seeking a policing job.

“When people understand the difficulty of the police profession and the sacrifice that officers have to make to have a career, it seems like, in some respects, that is attractive to people who are service-minded,” Murtie said. “That is getting portrayed better in society or culture.”

Essex already sent two would-be officers to the 104th Police Academy, which starts July 31, and placed a third on standby. Those names could change if the department finds more qualified candidates, however, and EPD keeps a file of applicants in case future positions open, according to Chief Brad LaRose.

That’s why, despite a healthy applicant pool, EPD still plans to attend the recruiting event, LaRose said.

Essex will join departments from Burlington, Colchester, Hinesburg, Richmond, South Burlington, Willison and Winooski as well as University of Vermont Police, Vermont State Police, Vt. Fish and Wildlife and the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office.

The event is unusual since departments that usually compete for applicants are now joining forces.

Some local agencies offer sign-on bonuses for both certified officers and new recruits. Essex, however, doesn’t offer either.

“We are very selective in our process,” LaRose said. “We want to be absolutely certain that we have the right fit.”

“We’re just going to stand on our own. We’re not going to put a dollar figure out there to attract folks,” LaRose continued, adding any hire is a “mutual agreement” based on pay and benefits.

Tied to recruitment is retention, or the ability to keep officers in Essex once they arrive, since turnover only adds to the problem. EPD excels in this, Murtie said, noting most stay for their entire law enforcement career.

For example, Essex’s highest-ranking officers — LaRose, Murtie and Cpt. Rick Garey — boast over 95 years of service between them. And former Lt. Robin Hollwedel, who retired earlier this year, served for 36 years.

“We have a pretty happy police department, for the most part. Our officers work well together; they have a good reputation in the law enforcement community,” Murtie said.

Essex’s high retention rate is partly due to its opportunities beyond patrol, Murtie said. The department has an investigator assigned to the Chittenden Unit of Special Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Agency, as well as a traffic officer, school resource officer and a tactical unit.

“There are a lot of different things that people can do when they come here that doesn’t necessarily involve moving up the rank structure,” Murtie said.

Plus, the department has a schedule that allows for time off and general support of the Essex community. Murtie pointed to EPD’s $7 million new facility, which voters approved by a count of 6,834 to 3,409 in 2012, as proof of the latter.

LaRose, who’s been with the department since 1980, offers a similar pitch.

“We definitely have a professional and courteous atmosphere that we promote here. The town and the village have been outstanding to work for,” he said.