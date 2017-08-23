Essex peeks at solar eclipse

By Sam Heller

Vermonters gathered on the lawn outside the Summit Street School in Essex on Monday for a chance to catch a glimpse of a solar eclipse, an astronomical event in which the moon partially obscures the sun.

Some eclipse-gazers sat with their families in the shade or lined up for ice-cream cones outside Maplehurst Florist a short block away, while others donned protective eclipse glasses and watched the dark circle of the moon creep across the solar surface.

The glasses came courtesy of Brownell Library, which obtained them via a grant from StarNet Libraries, said youth services librarian Julia Rigsby, who stood outside the gate to the schoolyard doling them out.

The moon covered about 66 percent of the sun at the eclipse’s peak. But viewers along a narrow diagonal strip running from Oregon to South Carolina would have experienced a total eclipse, the first one visible in the U.S. since 1979, said astrophysicist John O’Meara, a professor at St. Michael’s College in Colchester.

“A total solar eclipse is completely different,” O’Meara said. “Even if the sun is 99 percent covered, it’s still daylight out there. When it’s totality, that’s when it basically becomes dark like night. Birds get freaked out for a minute or so, so the difference between any sort of partial eclipse and a total eclipse is very, very pronounced.”

Vermont’s partial eclipse, as seen from the schoolyard, was far subtler.

“The main reason is because the sun is so dang bright,” O’Meara said. “Your eyes wouldn’t even notice if the sun were less than 95 percent covered.”

Vermont’s amateur astronomical community was undeterred. Members arrived strapped with an arsenal of homemade optical instruments to dim and filter the sunlight to measure the moon’s progress.

Sisters Erin and Carrie Egan and their friend Sam Porter watched the eclipse through a pinhole camera made out of a cardboard box lined with tinfoil. They poked two holes through the side of the box, peered through one and aligned the other with the sun, at their backs.

As light entered the exposed hole, it projected a tiny image of the partially eclipsed sun into the box.

Vermont Astronomical Society member Mark Moyer sported a few slightly more advanced rigs, which drew a small crowd. His contraption featured a powerful telescopic lens that focused the sunlight onto a black projection screen.

The resulting image of the sun was crisp enough that Moyer could point out individual sunspots – relatively cooler patches of the sun – which appeared as dark dots on the projection.

In Vermont, the eclipse began at 1:23 p.m. and ended at 3:35 p.m.

Vermonters who missed the opportunity to view the eclipse won’t get another chance until 2024, but it’ll be worth the wait, as the line of totality will run straight through the state.