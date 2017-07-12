Essex native named D-III All-American

By Reporter staff

An Essex native and Rochester Institute of Technology senior was named a 2017 Division III All-American for her rowing achievements.

Amy Guthrie, who sat stroke seat for the varsity eight and served as a co-captain,was selected to the 2017 Pocock/Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Division III All-America First Team, making her the first RIT crew selection in program history.

Guthrie played an integral part for the Tigers, helping to win their first Liberty League Championship and advance to the NCAA Championship for the first time in program history, placing fifth overall. Last month, Guthrie was also named to the National Invitational Rowing Championship All-Stewards Team.

A standout in the classroom, Guthrie, an electrical engineering major, was also named a CRCA Scholar Athlete, earned NIRC All-Academic Team honors, and Liberty League All-Academic accolades.

“Amy is truly deserving of this honor and has the distinction of being our first athlete to be selected to the All-America Team,” RIT head coach Jim Bodenstedt said in a news release. “Over the course of her career, she worked very hard to strengthen herself as an athlete and become a top performer. As co-captain this year she furthered the program’s success with her competitive drive and leadership. The coaching staff is very proud of Amy and wish her all the best as she finishes her fifth year of study in electrical engineering.”