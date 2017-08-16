By Kaylee Sullivan

Just as his relatives did before him, Essex’s Mike Acrovitch grew up with a desire to serve his country.

Leaving his teaching career behind, the 2002 Essex High School graduate is now fulfilling his goal full-time as he settles into his new role as public affairs official for the Vermont National Guard.

“[I’m] coming into a whole new challenge. For a long time, I was teaching marketing and teaching lessons about public affairs,” Acrovitch, formerly of Burlington High School, said. “And now being able to apply it, on a much larger scale, is exciting.”

Simply put, the lieutenant’s job is to tell the National Guard’s story, he said.

Hired on May 31, Acrovitch is learning the ropes before outgoing PAO Maj. Christopher Gookin leaves his post come 2018. According to Acrovitch, Gookin is staying within the organization.

Expanding exposure and celebrating the Guard’s soldiers and airmen are at the core of Acrovitch’s focus. Like anything, Acrovitch recognized the military might not always be well received by those outside the organization. By spotlighting the work Guardsmen do, he hopes to begin breaking that barrier.

Growing up, Acrovitch looked up to his two grandfathers who served — one in the Air Force and the other in the Marine Corps. So when the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks hit his senior year of high school, he knew he wanted to enlist.

But his mother told Acrovitch, then just 17, no way. So he headed off to Pennsylvania State University, where he earned a marketing degree and continued chasing his love for sports. Upon returning to Vermont, he notched a teaching license from the Teacher Apprenticeship Program.

After completing a student teaching assignment in Essex, Acrovitch began his career at BHS at age 23.

Nine years later, increasing budget constraints left Acrovitch’s position in jeopardy, leading him to look elsewhere. He also served as the school’s football and lacrosse coach, the latter a position he still holds.

Thoughts of either moving south or joining the Marine Corps in New York fizzled when his family determined Essex is where they want to be. His wife, Ashley, also an ’02 EHS grad, and their three kids – 4-year-old Mason, 2-year-old Brooks and 4-month-old Walker – are heavily involved in their town, he said.

The father of three linked this to military values, saying the Guard is inherently a community-based force.

Acrovitch’s job transition felt natural, he said. Along with his deep family ties, his experience playing and coaching sports taught him the importance of physical and mental strength. As such, he said, he learned he could push his body past conceived limits.

Dubbing himself a “relationship kind of guy,” he said the public affairs listing was right in his “wheelhouse.”

His marketing degree provided credentials, but Acrovitch noted his ability to build community relationships as his major selling point. Being a Vermonter is key, too, since knowing the ins and outs of the state and its people will aid the Guard in its communication efforts, he added.

So far, Acrovitch has even met military figures in the nation’s capital, where he visited earlier this summer. Coming into his position, Acrovitch is tackling the learning curve by getting to know the various people within the Guard and their duties. Last week, he had plans to hop in a helicopter and capture photos of training on base.

Acrovitch said the military has a unique identity: Funded by taxes, the military affords Americans the right to know how their tax dollars are being spent and who the soldiers and airmen are protecting them.

Plus, he’s living a life-long dream.

“Being able to fulfill this role while being in the military is the best of both worlds,” Acrovitch said, sporting a uniform he said he’s proud to wear. “I get to serve, and I get to do something I find very interesting.”