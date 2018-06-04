An Essex man is facing multiple charges after he was found driving 49 mph over the posted speed limit, a press release said.

Joshua J. Jones, 23, was charged with driving under the influence and careless and negligent operation after Vermont State Police pulled him over near mile marker 100 in Milton on Interstate 89 northbound on June 2, police said.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy clocked Jones driving 114 mph in a section of the interstate with a posted speed limit of 65 mph at 2:53 a.m. Further investigation showed Jones was driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested without incident and will appear in Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division on June 21.