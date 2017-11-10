Essex man cited in DUI crash that kills one

By Colin Flanders

A woman died in a one-car crash last night around 10 p.m. on Susie Wilson Road in what police say was the result of an Essex man driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police say Emma Press, a 24-year-old from South Burlington who recently relocated to Essex, was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Riley Watkins, 25, was cited for DWI with death resulting and gross and careless negligent operation. He was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility with bail set for $2,500.

Essex Town and Essex Jct. Fire Departments responded to the scene along with Essex Rescue.