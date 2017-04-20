Essex man arrested for heroin possession

By Colin Flanders

South Burlington police say they arrested an Essex man for possessing heroin.

Police say they stopped a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Jeffery P. Mauger on White Street in South Burlington on April 13.

During the stop, police searched Mauger’s vehicle and found heroin, the news release said.

Police say they also arrested a passenger in the vehicle — Anthony L. Mickens, 25, of East Hartford, Conn. — after he gave a false name.

Mauger was later released on a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on April 27. Mickens was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on $500 bail and was due in court April 14.