Essex man arrested for DUI after fleeing crash with child in vehicle

By Colin Flanders

St. Albans Police arrested an Essex man for his second DUI after he fled the scene of an accident Wednesday with a 4-year-old in his vehicle, a press release said Friday.

Police say Joseph Cota, 28, had blood alcohol level of .175 percent, over twice the legal limit of .08.

Police located Cota after responding to the area of Lake Street in St. Albans, where they learned his green Acura had struck a parked car around 6 p.m. on June 14, causing extensive damage to the parked vehicle, the release said.

Shortly after, police found the 4-year-old girl alone inside Cota’s vehicle parked at nearby Houghton Park. She was taken to the hospital for a “possible minor injury” and was turned over to a family member after being evaluated, police said.

Police then located Cota and cited him with DUI No. 2, leaving the scene of an accident with injury resulting and cruelty to a child under 10.