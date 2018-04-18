An Essex man was among two suspects arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Burlington earlier this month, police said.

Burlington police say they responded to a report of two males brandishing a firearm and demanding cash from a victim at a resident on Pearl Street. The two suspects later left with a large sum of cash, a news release said.

There were no reported injuries and police say the incident wasn’t considered random since the victim knew the suspects.

Police executed several search warrants and identified one of the men, 28-year-old Richard “Jake” Tardiff of South Burlington, who was found hiding in a resident on Route 15 in Colchester. He was arrested with a handgun and a large sum of cash in his possession.

Police say tips then helped them identify the second suspect, David Harris Jr. of Essex. They executed a search warrant on a Susie Wilson Rd. residence last Thursday and arrested Harris, who also had a firearm in his possession. Police say Harris has multiple felony convictions and an active arrest warrant for unrelated crimes.

Tardiff was held for lack of $50,000 bail and was arraigned last week, where he was held awaiting drug treatment. Harris was held on $5,000 bail in addition to his outstanding warrant and was arraigned last Friday at the Chittenden Superior Court.