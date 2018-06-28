Police arrested an Essex man early this morning after they say he fled the scene of a crash hours after he was involved in a separate domestic incident.

Police arrived at the intersection of Main St. and Athens Drive around 12:45 a.m. to find one vehicle had rolled over. One of the drivers approached the officers and said the other had fled the scene on foot, a news release said.

Shortly after, police located and arrested Aaron Walp, who they say was also involved in an incident four hours prior to the crash.

Walp was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correction facility and cited for second degree aggravated domestic assault, unlawful mischief, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and negligent operation.