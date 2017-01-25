Essex keeps tabs on dispatch talks

By Colin Flanders

Leaders from nine Chittenden County towns, including Essex, are meeting next week to learn what it may take to consolidate dispatching services.

The report, curated by a California consulting firm, will recommend staffing, technology, equipment, facilities, human resources and finances necessary to create a regionalized dispatch center.

“This is not at all a new issue,” said Charlie Baker, executive director of the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, which has spearheaded the efforts.

As proof, Baker referenced a 1967 newspaper article about the Colchester Police Department that mentions regionalized dispatching, but he said previous efforts have fallen short due to either a lack of interest or funding.

Municipalities across the county believe regionalizing services would increase efficiencies and potentially save money down the road, he added. What it would take to do so is still up in the air, however.

Here in Essex, police Chief Brad LaRose is taking a wait-and-see approach. He did envision at least one benefit, though: Less strain on personnel.

The department provides services to both Essex fire departments, Essex Rescue and Westford Fire Department. Though it currently has four full-time dispatchers, the department sometimes pulls officers off the road to fill in scheduling gaps.

Yet LaRose acknowledged a regional center would mean less local control and interaction between officers, dispatchers and the public, a concern Baker said he’s heard from other departments as well.

At Monday night’s selectboard meeting, joint municipal manager Pat Scheidel further tempered any expectations.

“We have invested substantially in our own dispatch operations,” Scheidel said before adding he’s curious if Essex can be a regional dispatch provider, a source of revenue.

“There might be some places up [Route] 15 that we might be able to provide the service much more efficiently than those communities are currently receiving,” he added.

Milton, Colchester, Shelburne, South Burlington, Williston, Burlington, Winooski and Richmond are involved in the conversation.

The consulting firm, Deltawrx, will present its findings on January 31 at South Burlington City Hall.

There are eight dispatch centers in Chittenden County. Some, like South Burlington and Burlington, only dispatch for their respective emergency departments. Others serve additional communities, like Colchester, which dispatches for Milton, or Shelburne, which dispatches for more than 40 agencies across three counties.

There’s an important distinction between dispatchers and 911 call-takers.

Dispatchers direct emergency responders to the scene of an incident, while 911 call centers, or public safety answering points, deal directly with the public. Chittenden County has two primary PSAPs: The Vermont State Police Williston Barracks and Shelburne Dispatch.

After receiving a call, 911 call-takers contact that area’s dispatch center, which then send out emergency personnel. There can be up to a 90-second delay as this process unfolds, Baker said.

A regional dispatch center could make the 911 call-taker and dispatcher the same position. This may limit transfers while allowing dispatchers to remain in contact with both the public and responding personnel.

While many specifics remain unclear heading into this month’s meeting, Baker noted several key questions must be answered, including how, and by whom, a regional center would be governed, or where it would be located. Towns would also have to hash out the funding scheme.

Early reports from Deltawrx show the county could cut its dispatching force by at least seven. That wouldn’t necessarily mean a reduction in force, however, Baker said.

Citing large turnover rates among dispatchers, he believes fewer dispatchers may allow for hierarchy of supervisors and managers, creating opportunities for better training and advancement.

Though there’s still much to be discussed, Baker’s optimistic.

“There needs to be a lot of hard work done with all the participating towns to really see if we can get there,” he said.