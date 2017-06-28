Essex Jct. vegetable garden sprouts growth

By Cindy Chittenden

On any given night or weekend, Heather Horrigan can be found working at the Cottage Patch, the family herb and vegetable business she operates out of her Essex Jct. home.

Upon entering the sunroom, the aroma of fresh basil and rosemary fill the air. Just beyond the room on the mowed lawn lies an impressive array of plants and herbs ready for pickup.

“I wanted to start with herbs, so I started to plant the lavender and rosemary, which take the longest to grow,” Heather said. “People started to request items like summer squash, zucchini, cucumbers, sage, catnip, wheatgrass, catmint and Kalettes, which is a cross between kale and Brussels sprouts.”

The Cottage Patch came to fruition over Christmas break of last year when Heather’s oldest daughter and current student at UVM, Sarah, started brainstorming with her mom.

“She knew she wanted to do this, but she didn’t know how to begin,” Sarah said. “I said, ‘Let’s do it right now.’ I had her create a notebook on things she wanted to grow, and I created the website and made the business cards. In two days, we were up and running.”

Through word of mouth, orders started to filter in. Heather, a full-time paraeducator in the South Burlington School District, got requests for her homegrown items from teachers and parents. Heather’s husband, Scott, a parts builder at Milton Cat, also got orders from his coworkers. Plus, Sarah’s social media efforts led to the community taking notice.

Originally from Vermont, Heather grew up spending time at her family farm in Alburg and her summer camp in Isle La Motte. She recalls that her mother would often find her hidden in the family garden after spending hours pulling weeds. Heather’s green thumb never subsided, and she eventually became a gardener. All of the Cottage Patch vegetables she sells are grown in the family soil and carefully transferred to her home in Essex.

With all the momentum the Cottage Patch has gathered, Heather has started to daydream about what her retirement will look like. The family has begun looking for property in Grand Isle County, with the future goal of owning a homestead where Heather can live and work off the land.

“I would have a teaching farm where I could have school-aged children come and work for a day. Or I could have a camp where they can work for a couple of days and have them eating the heathy food,” she said. “This is my first step.”

To learn more about the Cottage Patch, go to its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thecottagepatch or email Heather and Sarah directly at thecottagepatchvt@gmail.com.