Police: EHS cleared after threat

All Essex Jct. schools were on lockdown Wednesday morning after police say a male subject called saying he intended to harm Essex High School students with weapons and explosives.

The call came in at 9:58 a.m., and the district went into lockdown shortly after, Essex police Cpt. George Murtie said. No injuries were reported.

Police performed exterior and interior searches of the campus and found no weapons, explosive packages or suspects, Murtie said. The Vermont State Police Bomb Squad was also on scene.

At 12:20 p.m., CCSU superintendent Judith DeNova announced the lockdown protocol was lifted, though students were still in “lockout” mode, meaning they could leave classrooms to use the restroom but could not leave the building, the statement said.

At 1:45 p.m., officials announced students would be released a half-hour early at 2:05 p.m.

All other Essex Jct. schools remained in lockout and were dismissed on schedule, though after-school activities for all six schools were cancelled, CCSU said.

At 11:15 a.m., Murtie said officers were in “frequent contact” with the male but have not identified him.

“Right now, we’re shifting into investigation mode to see who made the call and what the motivations were,” Murtie said at 1 p.m., adding once the caller is identified he could face a variety of criminal charges.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Murtie declined to provide specifics of the threats but noted the call was “more elaborate” than a typical bomb threat, with more details.

“Some information does need to be kept secret and we certainly don’t want to tip our hats, but we do want to let the community know things that are important.”

Updating reporters shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday night, Murtie confirmed the suspect has still not been identified and said police are working to determine if the call came from inside or outside of the school.

Essex Police Chief Brad LaRose sent a news release shortly after 9 p.m. that said the caller eventually hung up on police, and efforts to re-engage contact were unsuccessful.

During the investigation police say they also interviewed a student “who was determined not to be a suspect or involved in any way,” the news release said.

Essex police will maintain a presence at the high school Thursday, Murtie said, when classes are scheduled as usual.

Colchester, Williston, South Burlington, Burlington, Milton and Vermont State Police assisted on scene Wednesday morning as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigations, U.S. Marshals and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Multiple agencies responded with assault rifles and tactical vehicles.

At one point, police were seen combing through the parking lot to sweep vehicles. They maintained a heavy presence throughout the afternoon and into the evening; eight VSP cruisers still lined Education Drive at sundown.

Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott released a statement lauding the quick response.

“I understand this might be a particularly stressful and upsetting incident for a community that only a decade ago experienced a tragic school shooting at its elementary school,” the statement said, referring to the 2006 fatal shooting that killed two, including beloved teacher Alicia Shanks.

He said the agencies of human services and education have plans to support the district.

CCSU had asked parents to not go to the high school Wednesday morning, but up to 60 parents were posted outside the school on Old Colchester Road.

Around 12:30 p.m., parent Peter Sanford said he was communicating with his 19-year-old son inside the school who was hiding in a closet.

“I’ve already been told I’ll be arrested if go up there, and I won’t,” Sanford said then, indicating the building. “I’ll stay out of their way, but as soon as I start hearing something, I’ll run in there. They can arrest me if they want, but our kid’s in there. It’s hard for a parent to stand there.”

Parent Tina Menard said she had no choice but to drive to the school.

“It’s hard to stay home if you’ve got a child here,” she said.

Another parent burst into tears when her child called around 12:45 p.m. to say everything was all right.

Later in the afternoon, parent Rebecca Poquette, whose daughter is a senior at EHS, said she’d have the same reaction.

“I’ll probably cry,” she said. “I’ll be relieved completely when she’s here with me.”

Grandparent of two Ann Towle said she arrived outside the school at 10:45 a.m. and watched the police response in awe.

“It felt like we were in good hands,” she said. “The best they could do under the circumstances.”

Students slowly trickled out of the high school just after 2 p.m. Some walked with friends, others hurried alone down the sidewalk searching for familiar faces.

Some parents anxiously watched the procession, waiting more than 30 minutes before their children arrived.

“I’m alive!” said one student as she walked up to her mother.

“Thank you for being alive,” her mother responded.

The reunions were a positive end to the frightening four-hour ordeal, during which many rumors surfaced. Murtie said this is typical of major investigations, especially if they receive heavy media coverage.

“We get a lot of information,” Murtie said. “We start running down the information we have, and we run into dead ends frequently, but we keep eliminating that stuff until we get useful and actionable information.

“We’re in the process of doing that,” he continued. “We’ll continue to do that. As long as we have information that needs to be followed up, we’ll be working on that through the night.”