Essex Jct. man nets fourth DUI

Vermont State Police arrested an Essex Jct. man after he was stopped for several motor vehicle violations on Route 7 in the Ferrisburgh last Friday morning, a press release said.

Craig M. Lesage, 56, was cited for DUI No. 4 and operating after suspension or revocation of license at 1:30 a.m. after police said he showed signs of impairment while speaking with officers.

Lesage was screened for DUI, the release said, and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in Addison Superior Court, Criminal Division May 22.