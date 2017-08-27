Essex Jct. man dies after motorcycle crash

By Colin Flanders

An Essex Jct. man died after his motorcycle hit another motorcycle and a truck Saturday afternoon on U.S. Route 7, Vermont State Police said.

Christopher Dusablon, 29, was pronounced dead at Porter Hospital in Middlebury, where police say he was transported after emergency responders extricated him from beneath the truck.

Police say their investigation shows Dusablon collided with a motorcyclist, 25-year-old Joshua Morris, of Bakersfield, while making a left turn onto Campground Road in New Haven. Police say both motorcycles travelled over the center line and into an oncoming truck driven by Jason Roberts, totaling both motorcycles.

Morris was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center to receive treatment for a possible broken leg. Roberts was wearing a seatbelt at the time and sustained no injuries, the news release said.

Police say the crash closed Route 7 for several hours.

A subsequent news release Sunday evening said the two motorcycles match the description of some in a group that police attempted to stop in Middlebury earlier that day for traveling at a high rate of speed. Police say only one motorcyclist pulled over, while the others sped away at over 100 miles per hour.

Shortly after, police say Dusablon and Morris passed by a second VSP cruiser about 500 feet before the scene of the crash.

Police cited Morris for driving with a suspended license. They say they’re continuing to investigate the crash and hope to identify the other motorcyclists.

Ask anyone with information is urged to contact VSP’s New Haven Barracks at 388-4919.