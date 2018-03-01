A Vermont State Police drug task force has arrested an Essex Jct. man who they say sold heroin in South Burlington.

The Northern Vermont Drug Task Force arrested David Bove, 34, on February 21 in South Burlington. At the time of his arrest, Bove possessed six grams of crack cocaine, buprenorphine pills, 110 bags of heroin and a gram of raw heroin, according to a VSP news release.

Bove was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in court March 29. South Burlington Police Department assisted in the investigation, VSP says.