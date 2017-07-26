Essex Jct. 10-12 Little League squad nears state title

By Colin Flanders

The Essex Jct. 10- and 12-year-old Little League squad is vying for a state title at Maple Street Park this Saturday after a dominant 10-1 run through district and state tournaments.

They await the winner of Friday’s matchup between Williston and Brattleboro. A win Saturday would crown EJ champions and send them to the New England regional tournament next month, while a loss means they’ll have one last shot for glory on Sunday. Opening pitch is set for 1 p.m.

The squad has allowed just eight runs while plating 105 via a .376 batting average and .451 on-base percentage.

That includes seven different players who have struck home runs.

Meanwhile, on the defensive end, EJ pitchers have struck out opposing batters nearly half the time — .496 — en route to a .737 ERA among the staff of seven, including a six-inning no hitter Monday by Andrew Goodrich to help the squad advance to the title game.