The Essex Jct. 10-12 baseball team defeated Northwest 5-4 on Sunday to win the District 3 tournament. EJ was forced into the losers bracket and needed to defeat Northwest twice to secure the title. They won the first game by a score of 15-3 and capped off their defense of last year’s title with Sunday’s win, marking the third year in a row winning the district. The team now moves on to the Vermont State Tournament at Schifilliti Park, taking on South Burlington on Saturday at 11 a.m.