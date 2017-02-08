Essex gymnastics eying 12th-straight title

By Colin Flanders

The Essex gymnastics squad looks well posed to defend its streak of 11-straight titles.

The Hornets have surged heading into the final stretch, defeating Harwood 137.7 to 101.65 last Saturday, good enough for the team’s second-highest score of the season. Myla Dusablon took first in the all-around competition, while Abbey Gleason won the vault event, Kylie Svarczkopf took first on the beam, Abbie Gehsmann won on the bars and Allison Green took first on the floor.

The Hornets then hosted senior night Wednesday, which concluded after the Reporter went to print. With a win against Milton and Montpelier, they’ll enter the state championships a perfect 6-0, having topped 130 points in all but one match so far this season.

The championships, which will be at Essex High School, will be the final meet for six Hornets: Eve Contois, Abigail Gehsmann, Lindsey Gleason, Claire Peterson, Kylie Svarczkopf and Lauren Watson.