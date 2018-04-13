Paradox Bound

By Peter Clines

Adult Fiction, 2017

Reviewed by Ann Paietta

Paradox Bound is a very interesting and engaging novel about time travel and the search for the elusive American dream. The two main characters are Eli Teague from Sanders, Maine and Harry, who is the time traveler. When they first meet, 8-year-old Eli mistakes Harry for a man but is surprised when he discovers that Harry is a woman. She becomes intrigued, and she never leaves his mind. Harry and Eli meet several times during Eli’s life and meets Harry for the third time when he is 29. He is very curious that Harry has not aged one year from when they first met. She looks the same as when he first met her.

Eventually Harry and Eli set out together in Eleanor, Harry’s 1929 souped up Model A, in search of the dream. In a world where faceless men reside, Eli and Harry travel as far back as 200 years looking for the American dream. In their wanderings, they meet a James Dean, who faked his own death, and folklore icon John Henry. I found the book a bit challenging but very interesting and fun as the story wanders here and there with many twists.