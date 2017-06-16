Essex falls in state finals

The Essex softball squad poses for a photo after finishing their season 15-4. The Hornets lost tight 7-6 eight-inning game to BFA-St. Albans in Poultney last Saturday. (Photo by Teri Ferreira)
Kylie Svarczkopf beats out a throw. (Photo by Teri Ferreira)
The Essex baseball squad fell to Burr and Burton 18-8 last Saturday in the state finals at Centennial Field. The Hornets finished the season with a 17-3 record. (Photo by Kyle St. Peter)
Senior Ryder Thorton throws to second base. (Photo by Kyle St. Peter)