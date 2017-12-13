By Colin Flanders

Essex and Essex Jct. officials are exploring concepts for a shared-use path along a stretch of Route 15 that would connect a missing link between the town and village.

In doing so, they hope to improve means for walking and cycling and plan for future development in the surrounding areas.

“You’re connecting, really, two growth centers,” public works director Dennis Lutz said at Monday night’s public forum.

Lutz explained the town has considered the project for years, but high costs deterred the start of any real conceptual work. Now, with a grant from the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, the town has hired engineering consulting firm Stantec to study alternatives and see if the project is viable.

If so, the town will request design funds from the CCRPC before seeking grants for construction. Even with an 80 percent grant, however, Lutz expects the local share will be significant.

The project area begins in Essex Jct. where the existing shared-use path ends at Athens Drive. It extends eastward about two-thirds of a mile to the I-289 interchange, ending at the start of another shared-use path on the east side.

Route 15 narrows from 66 feet to less than 30 along this stretch, changing from 25 to 40 mph. The current daily traffic is an estimated 10,800, 3 percent of which is said to be trucks.

A worn path of grass along the south side of the road shows evidence of foot traffic beside the two-foot shoulder, and cyclists at the meeting said they avoid this route on commutes due to safety concerns, especially when crossing the circ ramps, though Stantec’s proposal assumes the path won’t extend through the interchanges.

Greg Edwards, Stantec’s senior principal of transportation and the project manager, said the intent is to choose the north or south side of Route 15, since constructing on both is unnecessary and cost prohibitive. Either way, with the challenge of extending over the Indian Brook culvert, the construction is expected to be difficult.

Other questions include lighting — long stretches of the road are dark at night — and whether to separate the path from the road. Stantec’s proposal says the latter would allow a buffer for any potential widening of the road, but noted it’s not part of the scoping study.

Town planner Darren Schibler wondered if the town should consider lowering the speed limit from 40 mph to slow drivers for the increased pedestrian and bike traffic.

Doing so would require a petition to the state transportation board, a lengthy process that requires the town to explain why it’s necessary. Lutz said it might be easier to do that before the project picks up steam, because otherwise the transportation board may see no need.

A project advisory committee comprised of Christine Ford from the CCRPC and two staff members from both the town and village — Lutz, Schibler, village community development director Robin Pierce and village public works superintendent Rick Jones — will assist Stantec over the next few months.

Edwards said his team will host another public meeting for feedback on the proposal in the spring before finalizing its report this summer, which will include cost estimates of each alternative.

The selectboard and trustees would then choose an option. Lutz expected a five- to seven-year process if the project moves forward.