Essex Energy Commission regroups

By Colin Flanders

For the first time in over a year, the Essex Energy Commission met last Wednesday evening, this time with some new faces.

Seven attendees, including chairman Will Dodge and veteran members Sue Cook, Irene Wrenner and Chris Fayomi, assembled with talks centered on new ways to strengthen the commission’s relationship with the community, other town boards and energy alliances on the state and national level.

Dodge said the committee’s charge is to “track municipal energy” and recommend to the selectboard ways to decrease energy use, implement renewable resources and increase energy efficiency in town operations.

The group brainstormed potential ways to steer Essex toward becoming a more energy efficient municipality in an effort to ultimately comply with Act 174, an initiative that calls for Vermont to run on 90 percent renewable energy by 2050.

The effort to reach that goal, Dodge said, is based on a combination of changes, including getting more electric vehicles on the road, residential and commercial weatherization and introducing more efficient generators to Vermont’s grid.

Dodge opened the meeting with discussion about any old business or projects that could be resumed, but because of what Wrenner referred to as the committee’s “ebb and flow” of activity, the group decided to start by generating fresh ideas.

Past projects included replacing streetlights in the town and village with LED bulbs and working with Green Mountain Power and Efficiency Vermont, Cook said.

The committee went on to discuss how to implement solar siting standards – requirements for lot size, orientation and site layouts for parcels where solar energy development is permitted – in Essex.

Members examined maps detailing areas in Essex where solar projects are prohibited and talked about ways to redefine certain locations in order to allow renewable energy ventures.

Because of a section in the town plan, Dodge said, wind and electric generation facilities can’t be located outside commercial industrial zoning districts and cannot impact views identified as scenic. Off-limits districts are mainly residential, he added.

“This is the way it is until we get some type of solar siting standards adopted and implemented,” he continued. “And once that would happen, then in theory, you wouldn’t have a complete constraint, so there would be areas of Essex that would be open … to whichever applicant could meet those standards.”

Because the Vermont Public Service Board issues permits for electric transmission and generation facilities, it is the town’s responsibility to pinpoint locations where it wants large-scale energy projects in the next town plan. The Act 250 environmental commission and PSB would look there to guide their decisions.

Dodge raised the prospect of the committee drafting potential siting standards, but with the deadline only weeks away, Cook and Wrenner suggested the group let the planning office and community development director Dana Hanley take the reins.

The committee ultimately decided to ask Hanley if they could review the standards once drafted.

Discussion shifted to the Compact of Mayors, a 2014 U.N. initiative that encompasses the world’s largest coalition of mayors addressing climate change, and how it could be advantageous for Essex. The compact includes four phases for completion in three years.

“Burlington has already joined up,” Dodge said. “It’s becoming a bigger organization where folks are committing at a much more molecular level and trying to achieve some of those goals from the Paris Accord.”

Although Essex has no mayor, the town’s approval could come through the selectboard, Dodge said. Compact membership includes support and training.

“It would provide some sort of promotional mandate. Because if you have the stamp, you’ve got to stick with it or you lose it,” said Natalee Brawny, an Essex resident who attended the meeting.

Ideas for future meetings ranged from scheduling talks with Essex’s legislative delegation and inviting guest speakers from Green Mountain Power and Efficiency Vermont to carrying out one short-term goals listed in the Town Plan: Hiring an energy coordinator.

That position would develop energy implementation plans, coordinate efforts with other government agencies and encourage residential and commercial energy conservation, Cook said, adding the committee would need to push for the position in its fiscal year 2019 budget.

The group also discussed the prospect of weatherization on town buildings, which led to further talks about $20,000 earmarked in the FY17 budget for affordable housing or energy siting projects.

“It hasn’t been claimed yet,” Wrenner said of the money.

By the end of the meeting, the committee reached consensus that it must become more active in the community and spur public passion for energy-related issues. Members also agreed on filling out the committee – because Wrenner and Cook are also on the selectboard, the two will take a less active role and will not vote on motions, Wrenner said in an email.

As of Monday evening, the commission had one vacancy to fill.

“Regardless of how you are politically, the Paris ordeal is sort of a galvanizing moment,” Dodge said, referring to President Donald Trump’s recent decision to back out of the international climate agreement. “It’s a pretty neat time to be thinking about what you can do on a microscopic level to make a difference.“