Essex business owner makes the cut

By Kaylee Sullivan

In a state widely known for its craft beer, Chris Kesler never considered himself much of an enthusiast.

His interests began to change in 2005, though, when he was introduced to his first crafted concoction. A couple years later, he tried Vermont’s beloved Heady Topper. Fast forward to 2017, and Kesler is one of two finalists in 14th Star’s Make the Cut Homebrew Challenge.

“I would call myself a fanatic at this point,” he said of his homebrew hobby. “I just love it so much.”

Kesler, owner of Earthlogic, an Essex Jct. based online branding company, is at the height of his homebrewing career, which began two years ago, right around his 50th birthday.

His beer, a creamy New England IPA titled “Disco Montage,” is up against a fruit sour.

In its third year, the competition hosts a panel of professional judges who pick the top brews. Once Kesler and his opponent, Ted Ortiz Y Pino of Georgia, were informed of their rankings, they each brewed a 120-gallon batch of their recipe at the St. Albans brewery.

Last Friday, tasters began voting for their favorite beer. Popular spots such as Winooski’s Beverage Warehouse and Mule Bar, Burlington’s Farmhouse Tap & Grill, Waterbury’s The Reservoir and Prohibition Pig and Montpelier’s Three Penny Taproom are pouring samples of each brew. Customers receive a ballot to check off their favorite.

Getting to this point in the challenge, Kesler said, was a surprise. Now that he’s made the cut, he’s excited to see where it takes him. Having his beer on tap next to some of the most renowned Vermont brews is exciting, he added.

“It definitely gives homebrewers an outlet to see how their brews stack up,” 14th Star brewmaster Dan Sartwell said.

If Kesler notches the majority vote, a 30-barrel batch of his IPA will be canned and debuted at Burlington’s Vermont Brewers Festival in July. Cans of the winning beer will be available at craft beer stores statewide.

“It’d be a taste of what the professionals feel,” Kesler said, thinking about walking into a local liquor store and seeing Disco Montage on the shelf. The occasion would call for a selfie, he joked.

Kesler takes pride in his smooth, hazy ale, which has a juicy aroma and flavor and is made with three different hops. He said some people pick up a pineapple taste, even though the tropical fruit isn’t an ingredient.

Ortiz Y Pino, Kesler’s competitor, has homebrewed for the past seven years and entered his fruit sour in multiple competitions prior, including Make the Cut.

This is the Essex businessman’s first contest, and the IPA he entered was the first batch of Disco Montage he created.

Kesler’s entry is dedicated to his late brother-in-law, Scott Lawrence, who aided him in the brewing process.

Prior to his death last October, Lawrence was Kesler’s consistent brewing partner. Make the Cut’s website shows a picture of Kesler smiling with a small glass of hops.

“I was standing right here,” Kesler said, looking around at his homebrew haven. “Scott took that picture.”

As a finalist, Kesler had the opportunity to donate a portion of Make the Cut’s entry fees to a nonprofit of his choice. He chose Relay for Life of Chittenden County in honor of Lawrence, who started their Relay for Life team about 12 years ago.

From start to finish, Kesler said the homebrew community is somewhat of a family. Everyone, including the professional judges, are open about their shared passion and give tips for improvement.

Since entering the contest, Kesler said he’s gained valuable experience working with 14th Star brewers and with Ortiz Y Pino.

Although IPAs are Kesler’s favorite, Ortiz Y Pino inspired him to brew a sour. The two men recently gathered in Kesler’s space for some friendly brewing.

Since he hopped into homebrewing two years ago, Kesler said he’s developed a greater understanding of what goes into the craft and how different yeasts and malts affect taste.

“I’m not a beer drinker; I’m a beer taster,” he said.

As for next year, Kelser is unsure if he’ll enter Make the Cut again. His experimentation, though, will surely continue.

“I’ll let the beer talk to me,” he said.

Make the Cut is a collaboration between 14th Star, Beverage Warehouse and Farrell Distributing. Voting ends this week and a winner will be determined in the coming weeks. More information on the competition can be found at www.makethecut.beer.