By Colin Flanders

The boys cross country team cruised at the annual Essex Invitational last Saturday, scoring first place with an average time of nearly 20 seconds better than second place U-32.

The Hornets were led by Henry Farrington, who finished first overall in the varsity boys heat. He was followed by Peter Alden (7th), Jake Wagner (12th), Justin Poulin (14th), Brady Martisus (16th), Ben Stewart (21st) and Connor Goodrich (28th).

The girls squad also found success, finishing third overall behind Champlain Valley Union and Burlington.

Top Essex finishers included: Lizzie Martell (10th), Hannah Brisson (11th), Olivia Miller-Johnson (28th), Emma Chadwick (32nd) and Natalie Preston (33rd). Essex JV teams placed second and fourth for the boys and girls teams, respectively.

Top Hornet finishers for the boys included Jake Moran (second), Liam Mack (fourth) and Charles Martell (seventh). Morgan Marckres (sixth), Mollyanne Fay (12th) and Courtney Himes (13th) led for girls JV.

Up next is the Burlington Invitational on Saturday. Races start at 10:45 a.m.