Essex battles at ADL tournament

By Reporter staff

Essex was well represented in the finals during last weekend’s annual Albert D. Lawton basketball tournament, with the Essex Middle School boys and the Albert D. Lawton girls making it to the three-day event’s culminating games.

The EMS boys topped off the weekend with a tight 48-44 victory over last year’s champions, the Edmunds Middle School boys, to take the crown. Meanwhile, the ADL girls fell just short of an Essex sweep, dropping their last game to the Frederick H. Tuttle girls.

The ADL event is the oldest middle school basketball tournament in Vermont and is said to be one of the nation’s oldest as well.