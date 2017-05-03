Essex author details career as innkeeper in new book

By Colin Flanders

Nancy Hinchliff woke up on a rollaway bed her first day as an innkeeper.

She’d toured the old Kentucky mansion a year earlier, marveling at the high ceilings and low price, its brick exterior comparing favorably to the $2 million brownstones back in Chicago.

At just $108,000, it was a steal. She had to have it. But five bedrooms seemed indulgent for a 64-year-old retiree who lived alone.

“I’m going to be rattling around by myself,” she thought. Until a friend and colleague from her days teaching art and music in Chicago suggested she open a bed and breakfast.

Hinchliff had little start-up cash and even less business experience, but she knew her pension wouldn’t last long in the Windy City. So in 1994, the Detroit native plunged into self-employment, becoming one of only a handful of innkeepers in Old Louisville, the nation’s third largest historic preservation district.

Hinchliff, now 86, is a month away from releasing her first memoir, “Operatic Divas and Naked Irishmen: An Innkeeper’s Tale.” It’s currently on presale at most major outlets, including Phoenix Books, where she’s hosting a book launch June 13.

The book details her 20-year career as an innkeeper, covering all the lessons she learned along the way.

“I made some stupid mistakes as far as business is concerned,” Hinchliff said in her Essex home last week. “I wasn’t a business person. I was an arts person. Money, I just don’t like focusing on money. To me, it’s there to spend.”

Five bedrooms meant five times the furniture, and without a business plan, Hinchliff sunk into debt as she filled the house. She cut corners anywhere she could, making her own bedspreads and curtains, yet by the time she was ready to open, she’d nearly exhausted her credit cards.

Desperate to recoup her the money, she forfeited her own bedroom, sleeping in a room outside the kitchen for the next three years. Each night, she locked the six doors around her, a golden retriever laying guard close by.

Mornings meant cooking, another challenge compounded by the pressure of feeding paying guests.

“You couldn’t give them Cheerios like I was used to eating,” she said.

The night before her first guests arrived — 10 farmers in town for one of Louisville’s major farm shows — she called a fellow innkeeper and explained the gourmet menu she planned.

“Why are you doing all that?” the woman asked. “They’re farmers. Why don’t you do grits and gravy?”

Hinchliff stuck with her menu the first day but welcomed grits the second, learning how to tailor the experience for her guests. She also fancied herself quite the cook, leading to a co-authored cookbook that won the Bed and Breakfast Association of Kentucky’s President’s Award.

For years, she maintained a 60 percent occupancy, all the while surpassing obstacles like collapsed ceilings and flooded basements.

Time eventually caught up to Hinchliff in the form of advanced arthritis. Her knees turned the inn’s 40 stairs into a mountain, and her hands, unable to work the kitchen like before, meant she had to hire a chef.

She was ready to refinance in 2008, but like many at the time, she couldn’t find a willing lender. The financial crisis slashed her occupancy rate to 35 percent, forcing her to cut back on fruit and water bottles to save money.

Selling the house proved equally difficult. With no buyers in sight, she almost sold to an employee through a land contract, a risky deal that fell through after she’d already packed up 40 boxes of her belongings.

“I thought, ‘Well, I’m not going to let this throw me.’ So I didn’t open the boxes. I just left them like that for seven years,” she said.

A realtor finally promised she could sell the house, if Hinchliff was willing. Hinchliff finalized the deal three months later, wrapping up her career as quickly and unexpectedly as it began. She moved to Essex soon after to be close to her daughter, who lives in Jericho. The boxes sat in her garage for almost a year, whittled down through two sales, one netting over $1,000.

Paintings pad her walls. Old photos consume a table in the corner. Books sit stacked on another. More fill the shelves by a sliding glass door, where birds can be heard from the backyard and beyond.

Her memoir spanned five years, with as many rewrites.

“I wanted my voice to come out,” she said. “Everybody says it does, so I’m glad of that.”

After a slow adjustment to Vermont, Hinchliff now enjoys the pace of life here, remarking on the solitude like a long-lost friend. It’s the writer in her, she said.

She’s now halfway through a novel about her grandparents, who moved from a farm to North Carolina to Detroit during prohibition. She can’t help but slip in a teaser: Her mother becomes involved with a gangster, she said, smirking.

An exciting tale indeed.