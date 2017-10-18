Essex athletes forge top-notch bond

By Kaylee Sullivan

Applause from almost 200 people repeatedly exploded at Essex Tree Farm last Sunday as young soccer stars with disabilities were called up one by one to receive a trophy and stream of high-fives from coaches and players.

The celebration marked Vermont’s 11th season of TOPSoccer, or The Outreach Program for Soccer. The nationwide program, run under the umbrella of U.S. Youth Soccer, matches area varsity high school soccer players with kids with disabilities, ages 4 to 21, for six weeks each fall.

Kids learn basic soccer technique for speed dribbling, passing, receiving and shooting, and how to interact socially.

Essex High School girls soccer, along with the Rice Memorial High School’s boys team, have been with the program since it started. EHS boys plus the Rice, Milton High School and Colchester High School girls teams have since joined, amounting to 97 varsity players.

“Growth is very much secondary to the fact that it is a program that allows children who are normally on the sidelines watching siblings player soccer, get out and play,” Vermont TOPSoccer founder Ed DeMulder added.

Despite being rivals, the high-schoolers said working in a friendly environment with other players creates a unique and positive bond.

For Essex senior captain Addison Scanlon, the experience is a release from the everyday grind of school and soccer.

“It’s about being able to be with my team and play the sport, but also really feel like you’re making a difference,” Scanlon said.

Her buddy, 13-year-old Sarah McElree, summed up TOPSoccer in one simple word: “Fun!”

With each goal, assist and throw-in, Sarah’s wide smile illustrated sheer excitement, winding up each time to give Scanlon a high-five or two.

Just beyond the goal line in fold-up chairs, parents Judy and Lane McElree watched on, just as they’ve done for the past seven years.

Prior to that, Sarah played for the local recreation department, but it was too overwhelming for her, her mom said. Once learning of TOPSoccer, Sarah’s love for soccer powered on.

Now, Sarah’s reading practice stems from TOPSoccer, too. Each week, the McElrees excitedly scan the newspaper for Scanlon’s name.

On the field, the two girls chat about their weeks between instruction time, Scanlon said. Having a female buddy this year proved for an extra strong bond, she noted. When Essex played BFA – St. Albans earlier this season, Sarah watched from the bleachers of her hometown.

Assistant varsity coach Stephanie Fay knows this type of connection well: A 2010 EHS graduate, Fay spent two years as a TOPSoccer mentor. She went onto college, earning a degree in elementary and special education.

Her passion developed directly from her experience with TOPSoccer, she said. As she looked at her varsity players all buddied up last Sunday, she said there’s a few curating that same zeal.

After three years of coaching at Essex Middle School beside DeMulder, her former coach, Fay moved to the high school, which meant a return to TOPSoccer.

Plus, more than just a few familiar faces surrounded her. As this year’s social support coordinator at Fleming Elementary School and a former special needs programming specialist for the Milton Town School District, she’s worked with some of the young athletes in more than one capacity.

As kids were showered with high-fives after receiving their trophy, Fay was the first in line to extend a hand.

Many of the high-schoolers said TOPSoccer is their first time working alongside kids with disabilities. Emily Pallas of Milton said she learned how to calm her buddy down when he gets frustrated.

For Colchester’s Ruby Tetrick, the experience taught her how to make her buddy, Ella St. Francis, comfortable enough to break through her shy façade and be her outgoing and humorous self.

Both Tetrick and Essex junior Noah Palker were partnered with Ella. Upon arrival last Sunday afternoon, Ella ran toward Palker, ready to receive the first pass of the day.

“She adores [Noah],” Tetrick said. “She just loves to be with him.”

As 8-year-old Ella wound up to pass the ball to Palker and then Tetrick, her dad and sister watched from the sidelines.

According to her dad, John St. Francis, Ella wakes up every fall Sunday and tells her brothers and sisters, “I have TOPSoccer today!”

“It’s fabulous to get the kids out and enjoying, learning and exercising,” St. Francis said. “And really what is special is all the volunteer coaches: The high school students who all take time off their Sundays to come and do this, it’s really great.”