By Reporter staff

ESSEX JCT. – Ernest W. Drost Jr. (Ernie), 79, passed on to his Lord and Savior on Jan. 2, 2017 after a short battle with cancer at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Ernie was a graduate of Ayer High School in Massachusetts, Class of 1955, after which he joined the Army in 1956 and served his country in Korea. Upon return, after serving for two years with honorable discharge, Ernie married his high school sweetheart, Rose Wood, in 1958. They resided in Ayer, Mass. where four children were born and raised until 1973. During that time he served as a police officer for 13 years on the Ayer Police Force and was honored at one point for saving a boy from drowning.

He was always active in athletics in school playing football and baseball through high school and then went on to start and coach Pop Warner football and Little League baseball and softball in Ayer. Ernie also acted as recreational director for two years and Ernest W. Drost Jr. was active with the Boy Scouts of America. Being from the Boston area, he was a devoted Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Celtics fan. Ernie continued his coaching in Essex Jct., coaching girls softball.

Ernie started working at IBM in Concord, Mass. as a printer until the Concord plant closed in 1973, at which time he transferred to the IBM plant in Essex Jct., working there until his semi-retirement in 1992 after 31 years. Still young, Ernie started and operated his own property maintenance business until his full retirement in 2002.

Upon retirement, he and Rose enjoyed traveling to Florida for a few months during the winter to visit Rose’s sister, Emilie. In addition throughout all their years, they enjoyed summer trips to Hampton Beach, N.H., the Maine shore and especially trips to his favorite family vacation spot, Lake Winnipesaukee, N.H. There were also many trips back to Ayer to visit family.

Ernie was a member of the First Congregational Church in Essex Jct., the Essex Area Senior Citizens and the Essex Jct. chapter of the V.F.W.

In addition to Rose, his wife of 58 years, he is survived by his son David and his partner, Trois, of Goffstown, N.H.; daughter Christine and husband, Warren Hathaway, of Ticonderoga, N.Y.; daughter Mary and husband. Joseph Motto. of Westford; and his son Allan and wife, Carrie, of Essex Jct. Ernie enjoyed his seven beautiful grandchildren Heather Rose and husband, Robert Austin; Heidi and husband, Pierre Bordeleau; Erik Plosila and partner, Krystal Mongeon; Alyssa Hathaway, Carli and Aaron Motto and Ciara Drost.

Ernie was also blessed with five great grandchildren: Elizabeth, Abigail, Robert Jr. Austin, Logan Plosila and Emma Bordeleau. Ernie is survived by his sisters Margaret Peura, Beverly and husband, Frank Andre; his sisterin-law Kay Wood and by many nieces and nephews.

Ernie was predeceased by his parents Ernest Sr. and Arlene Drost; his sister Doris Snow; brother-in-law Howard Wood; sister-in-law Emelie Gionet; and nephews Robert Peura and Jeffery Snow.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 2017 at the First Congregational Church, 39 Main St., Essex Jct. A memorial service and internment will be held at the Federated Church, 21 Washington St., Ayer, Mass. 01432 at a later date to be determined at the discretion of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the First Congregational Church of Essex Jct. or the Federated Church of Ayer, Mass. The family also invites you to share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.