By Reporter staff

Erica Ann Eastham, née Parker, died unexpectedly on Oct. 5, 2017 after a complication from pneumonia and chest surgery in San Antonio, Texas, at 46 years old.

As a Vermont Folkkid, she learned to contra dance and attended an international folk festival in Turkey after visiting Greece. Erica was a Girl Scout throughout her school years. Her troop went to England and Germany as a culminating activity at the end of high school.

She attended Essex Elementary School, Founders Memorial, Essex Middle School and graduated from Essex Jct. High School in 1989. After high school, she attended Elmira College and graduated from the University of North Texas with a degree in forensic anthropology and a certificate of criminal justice, while driving a Denton, Texas city bus to support herself.

Erica was a special educator, teaching preschool and early elementary kids in Cotulla, Texas. During her free time there, she drove a school bus, headed up a chess club at Ramirez-Burks Elementary School and volunteered for CASA as a guardian ad litem for children in the foster care system. She became very close to some of those children and families.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Eastham Jr.; her parents, LindaLou and Bruce Parker; her brother, Chris Parker; a niece, Emma Parker; her maternal grandmother, Marjorie Bliss; her aunts NanLouise Bliss and Nancy Bengry (Kim); and an uncle, Mike Parker. There were also three cousins surviving her.

There will be a celebration of life for her on November 5 at 3 p.m. It will be held at the First Congregational Church of Essex Jct. where she enjoyed many activities as a teen, including playing Mary in the Nativity service each year.

Her bubbly personality will be missed by all.