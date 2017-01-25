EPD’s Hollwedel retires

By Colin Flanders

After Essex police Lt. Robin Hollwedel pulled over Scott Slocum for an expired inspection sticker, the Essex Alliance Church pastor went home and told his wife he’d just met the most professional police officer ever.

Coming from Slocum, that was saying something: He previously served as police chaplain for the U.S. Marshals in Detroit. So when he saw the Essex officer again at the movies that week, it was decided: He was going to say thank you.

“You can’t thank someone who pulled you over!” Slocum’s wife said, but it was too late.

Twenty-five years later, Slocum fondly recalled the first meeting before a crowd of over 50 people at the Essex Alliance Church celebrating Hollwedel’s retirement after 38 years of service.

“He is such an incredible model to what professionalism looks like,” Slocum said. “Be tough when you’ve got to be tough, be assertive when you’ve got to be assertive, but for the typical person in the community you’re stopping or have to deal with, be real.

“He’s a guy who knew to take his job seriously but never himself too seriously,” Slocum added.

Hollwedel, a Connecticut native, served in the Army before starting his law enforcement career with the Winooski Police Department in 1978. He then joined the Essex Jct. Police Department in 1980, which became the town-wide department later that year.

Hollwedel went on to serve as shift supervisor and firearms instructor, where one of his students was Essex Cpt. George Murtie.

“I didn’t know what I was getting into with law enforcement, and he just made me feel right at home,” said Murtie, who joined EPD in 1984.

He learned many of his police skills from Hollwedel, he added, like the importance of treating people with respect while also knowing when to be firm.

Their bond would extend beyond work to include a number of hiking excursions, small steps – often in snowshoes — toward a friendship that would span decades.

“He made the community and the world a better place,” Murtie said.

Hollwedel also improved the department, said Chief Brad LaRose, who started with Essex around the same time as Hollwedel. LaRose noted his former lieutenant’s renowned sense of humor, which fostered a relaxed environment.

“We have some shoes to fill,” LaRose said. “I don’t know if there will be another Rob Hollwedel.”

Hollwedel sat on the stage throughout most of the ceremony last Friday, receiving numerous plaques and awards from both the Essex Police Employees Association and Vermont’s larger policing community, including the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department and Colchester Police. He also endured a number of jokes at his own expense, which he met with fits of laughter.

Reached Monday, Hollwedel said it was great to reminisce with his policing peers, many of whom he hadn’t seen in years. He also looked back on what he called the greatest job ever.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time, you really are helping people,” he said of police work, adding there’s something new every day.

Still, Hollwedel’s looking forward to starting the next chapter of his life in Minnesota, where his wife, Deb, has family. He plans to fill his time fishing and chasing around grandchildren, admitting he isn’t as nimble as he once was.

Hollwedel’s colleagues say they hope he still finds time to visit. Luckily, the feeling seems mutual.

“I’ve had over 30 years to forge some of the best friendships and relationships I’ve had in my entire life,” Hollwedel said.