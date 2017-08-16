By Reporter staff

For the sixth year in a row, the Energy Legs took home a trophy crowning them the Vermont Women’s Soccer League champions. The Essex-based team came out on top of a 3-1 game versus Back Country on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Undefeated throughout the summer, the Energy Legs notched a 12-0 record.

Amy Hallett scored two goals for the team, leaving Devin Camerlengo to net the third.

The Energy Legs came off of a nail-biter earlier this month during their semifinal game, when they found themselves tied with Huff N Puff after 90 minutes of regular play. Twenty minutes later, the game remained at a standstill.

After an intense penalty kick period, the Enery Legs prevailed.

The Vermont Women’s Soccer League serves the central and northwestern parts of the state. Four of the eight teams called Essex home this summer.