Energy committee buttons up

By Colin Flanders

The Essex Energy Committee is joining a public outreach campaign designed to promote home energy efficiency improvements.

Committee chairman Will Dodge approached the selectboard earlier this month to request its permission to participate in the Button Up Vermont campaign, a project of Efficiency Vermont that focuses on helping residents and property owners reduce their heating bills while addressing other energy-saving opportunities.

The selectboard unanimously approved the committee’s participation in the campaign, making Essex the 26th Vermont community to join.

Though the campaign started in September, Dodge said the committee plans to “hit the ground running” toward the Dec. 31 end date.

“We really do want to make it happen, and I feel like we’ve got some traction,” he told the selectboard Monday night.

The energy committee must now host at least two community engagement activities, such as home energy parties, workshops or tabling events. Dodge suggested its first event be the open house at the town offices on Wednesday evening.

The committee will also need to distribute a free LED lightbulb to residents and property owners, who will need to commit to undertake at least one new energy-efficient action in their homes. The committee will ask to send some of their information to Efficiency Vermont.

Residents can then record their progress in what’s called the Community Energy Dashboard, which tracks Vermont communities and individuals as they strive toward the state’s goal to obtain 90 percent of its energy needs through increased efficiency and renewable resources by 2050.

Dodge said the dashboard includes information like which communities have energy committees and how well they’re progressing in their energy goals. He said before last week, Essex’s page was completely blank, so the Button Up campaign will be a good launching point.

At the campaign’s conclusion, the committee will prepare a brief report on Essex’s results. The selectboard asked Dodge to return once that’s complete so it can review the findings.

Button Up Vermont’s website shows dozens of winter preparation explainers, such as ways to weatherize homes and ensure hot water efficiency. It also includes a long list of do-it-yourself projects, from turning down the thermostat to air sealing an attic — with demonstrational videos, too.

The campaign marks the energy committee’s latest move after ending a 16-month drought this June. Members have since met each month since then, discussing topics like how to involve the Essex Westford School District and a new solar proposal on River Road.

Dodge hopes the campaign can further spark the committee’s efforts.

“We’ve got to start to show some progress for it to really keep the momentum,” he said.