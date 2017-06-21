Eleventh Hour aims to expand

By Cindy Chittenden

Tucked away next to Central Beverage on Central Street in Essex is the Eleventh Hour Bakery. The micro-storefront has just enough space for customers to stand and choose from an assortment of goodies like freshly baked lemon-ginger scones, croissants, pastries and paleo donuts and breads.

A mini-fridge is tucked below the counter, housing the popular salted caramel chocolate cake and special orders awaiting pickup. Behind the counter is a hidden staircase that leads to the production space, occupied by mixing bowls, gadgets and a center island.

Eleventh Hour owner Danielle Tkach, a native Vermonter, grew up in Essex in a family of entrepreneurs. During high school, she had a vision of attending pastry school and opening a bakery. She tried to convince her parents to let her attend culinary school, but they insisted she take a more traditional path.

“I couldn’t convince my parents to let me go right away,” Tkach recalls. “They wanted me to go to college. I did two years at a liberal arts college in Florida, but I wanted to go to pastry school — French pastry. Something about that appealed to me. I love the history and style.”

In May 2012, Tkach graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic University and moved back to Vermont. Her boyfriend, Shawn, who was stationed in Maryland in the Coast Guard, took a leave of absence and traveled back to Vermont so the couple could get married.

Shortly after the wedding, they moved to Maryland and, in September, Tkach enrolled in the one-year Pastry Arts Program at L’Academie de Cuisine in Gaithersburg, Md. Voted one of the top-10 culinary schools in the country by bestschools.org, the intensive program was designed by former White House executive pastry chef Roland Mesnier.

“I thought that I knew how to bake before I went, and then you are like, ‘Actually, I don’t know anything,’” Tkach recalled, laughing. “There was a lot of kinesthetic learning, which was great, because I have a really short attention span.”

In 2013, while in the program, Tkach interned at a small artisan bakery in Portsmouth, Va. Her husband completed his enlistment the same year, and after Danielle graduated in December, the couple moved back to Vermont.

For the next year, Tkach worked as a production baker at the New Moon Café in Burlington and Healthy Living in South Burlington. On the side, she made wedding cakes and baked goods out of her apartment in Essex.

Tkach’s father owns the Central Beverage building and had an idea. He suggested they remodel the basement of the building and create a space for a bakery. The family helped remodel the space and, in 2014, the Eleventh Hour Bakery production space was born.

The next year, Tkach started to sell her creations at the Five Corners Farmers’ Market and, every Friday night for two years, her entire inventory sold out. The word spread, and Tkach began gaining a following.

This March, the 25-year-old expanded the bakery by adding the micro-storefront.

As of now, Eleventh Hour’s wedding cake orders are almost at maximum for the season, and local businesses continuously call to have the bakery cater their meetings with fresh baked goods and celebration cakes.

But far be it from Tkach to turn down a last-minute order – even for something as complicated as a wedding cake.

“A two-month time frame would be great,” she said, “but if someone needs something last minute and it doesn’t interfere with my existing orders, I try to fit them in. We are the Eleventh Hour Bakery.”

This summer, Tkach plans to add a few tables for outdoor seating, along with drink options. When asked about her five-year plan, Tkatch said she would like to expand into a larger storefront in Essex.

To contact the Eleventh Hour Bakery, call 363-4908, email eleventhhourvt@gmail.com, or visit eleventhhourvt.com.