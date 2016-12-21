Elector Tim Jerman casts vote for Clinton

By Abby Ledoux

A few hundred protestors watched Vermont’s three electoral votes go to Hillary Clinton in a crowded State House meeting room Monday morning. Elsewhere across the country, Republican candidate Donald Trump handily clinched more than the 270 needed to officially secure the presidency.

In Montpelier, the meeting room and downstairs hallway overflowed with demonstrators pleading with electors to “save us from Trump,” “honor the majority vote” and

“do your job.”

The crowd was preaching to the choir when it came to retiring Essex Rep. Tim Jerman, Vermont Democratic Party vice-chairman and one-third of the state’s Electoral College presence.

“I am a huge opponent of the Electoral College,” Jerman told The Reporter ahead of Monday’s vote.

In fact, Jerman was the lead sponsor of the National Popular Vote Bill, which seeks to guarantee the presidency to the winner of the popular vote; in 2011, Vermont became the eighth state nationwide to pass the initiative with tri-partisan support.

Now law in 11 states with 165 total electoral votes, the bill would take effect when passed by states with 105 more electoral votes to reach the necessary 270 to essentially bypass the Electoral College.

“The idea is that we would stop having people lose the election and be awarded the presidency,” Jerman said.

That happened this year for the fifth time in American history and the second time in just 16 years. Despite losing the popular vote to Clinton by nearly 3 million ballots, Trump will ascend to the nation’s highest office next month. For Jerman and protestors alike, that fact doesn’t sit well.

“A lot of people are saying, ‘Wait a minute, there’s something wrong if every vote doesn’t count,’” Jerman said last week.

Indeed, the legislator was met by chants of “one person, one vote” at the State House on Monday. The state’s other electors, Gov. Peter Shumlin and Martha Allen, president of the Vermont-NEA teacher’s union, joined him.

While many contend the Electoral College – a constitutional system that grants electors based on their congressional representation – exists to balance the electing power of large and small states, the prevalence of a winner-take-all system leaves the campaign season and Election Day focused on a handful of battleground states.

Jerman contends that unfairly disadvantages the rest of the nation, relegating some swaths of the country to “fly-over states” and bystander status.

That’s true here in Vermont – a foregone conclusion this region will go blue, Republican candidates traditionally waive any serious campaign efforts.

In a Dec. 11 editorial on VTDigger, Jerman wondered “why we cling to an antiquated system designed over 200 years ago for a 13-state union for reasons totally absent today.

“As every Democrat in Kentucky [the 15th state] and every Republican in Vermont [the 14th state] knows, your vote for president does not count under the winner-take-all system,” he continued.

The National Popular Vote Bill would remedy that, he said, ensuring every vote counts when a consortium of states agrees to cast their electoral ballots for the candidate who wins the nation’s popular vote.

Jerman admits it’s hard to reform the system with the loss of momentum that typically occurs a few weeks after an election. If there’s any silver lining to a Trump presidency, he said, it’s that inflamed passions may last long enough to actually spur change.

After Jerman, Shumlin and Allen cast their votes for Clinton on Monday, onlookers broke into applause.

“This is what democracy looks like,” they chanted.

Jerman knew that would be the case – despite his opposition to the system, he was confident casting his electoral vote in Vermont would also reflect the will of the state’s people – over 61 percent of voters chose Clinton in the general election here.

That’s why when he was nominated to be one of Vermont’s three electors at a state party platform meeting in Rutland last summer, he didn’t anticipate the controversy that would come to surround the traditionally ceremonial role.

“No one’s ever cared or can remember who the electors were,” Jerman said, noting he found the role an appropriate way to cap his 12 years representing Essex in the House and longtime service to the Democratic Party.

“You meet one time for 10 minutes and then it’s over,” he continued. “I was proud first to support Bernie Sanders and then Hillary Clinton, so I knew I would have no problem being a faithful elector.”

Then, November 8 happened.

Trump’s victory shocked pundits and pollsters everywhere, plunging the nation into a political tailspin that’s only accelerated as more details of Russia’s role in the election emerge.

Just last week, FBI Director James Comey and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper announced their agencies’ agreement with the CIA’s recent assessment concluding Russian hackers backed by the Kremlin stole documents from the Democratic National Committee and interfered in the U.S. election in part to help Trump win – a claim Russian President Vladimir Putin denies.

In anticipation of Monday’s Electoral College meeting, one in four Democratic electors – including Vermont’s Allen – signed a letter to Clapper demanding a briefing on the extent of Russia’s interference in the general election.

While largely symbolic in Montpelier, protestors’ presence at the meeting also reflected mounting pressure on electors to defect from Trump, particularly those bound to him in Republican strongholds.

To Jerman, that wasn’t the answer, either.

“At this point, I think to try and basically negate the election on a technicality of the electors is not good public policy,” he said last Friday. “Millions of people are very, very, very anxious about this election and what’s coming … There’s just a lot of wishful thinking right now.”

While unlikely, Jerman said compelling Republican electors to change their ballots would also be ineffective: In the case of a deadlock or no majority winner, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives would hold a contingent election for president.

“It would just feel like another stolen election that was rigged or manipulated … It doesn’t feel very good to me,” Jerman said. “I would hope that a lot more people would have paid a lot more attention when the actual vote was going on.”

Last summer, Russian election tampering, nationwide protests and a lightning-rod real estate magnate heading to the Oval Office weren’t even blips on Jerman’s radar.

“It’s beyond my wildest imagination, how the whole thing played out,” he mused. “I thought it would be a very festive occasion to ratify the new president. It didn’t quite work out that way.”