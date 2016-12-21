EJFD and EFD complete Operation Fire Cuffs

By Kaylee Sullivan

Smiles abounded last Thursday at the University of Vermont Medical Center as children gathered with police officers, firefighters, rescue members, Champ and the big man himself – Santa.

Representatives from Essex Town and Essex Jct. fire departments were among 15 agencies from around the state that helped collect toys and gifts from the community for the children’s hospital as part of Operation Fire Cuffs.

Last Thursday notched the sixth annual event, initially started by Burlington firefighter Phil Edgerley and Vermont State Police Trooper Christian Hunt to collect toys for the Vermont Children’s Hospital.

BFD, VSP and Morristown police were the first teams to come together and kick off the event six years ago. During this year’s go-around, a joint effort of 15 departments collected over 2,000 gifts.

EJFD said they provided three large boxes of donations, amounting to about $400. Many of these toys were hand picked by firefighter Hayley Leo at Toys R Us. In its second year participating, EJFD sets aside a budgeted amount of money to buy Transformers, Barbies and other fun gifts for the hospitalized kids.

“It’s a great experience and a good way to give back to the community,” they said.

Leo was one of a select group of personnel who got to make the journey up to the children’s wing to deliver the gifts in person.

A sizable crew from EFD also stood in the hospital’s lobby, among the 200 or so gifts they collected on behalf of the

operation.

“It’s a rewarding thing to put smiles on these kids faces,” EFD firefighter David Fey said.

In its fourth year participating, the crew usually arrives at the hospital with about four representatives from the department. This year, they rolled in nine people deep.

“It’s actually incredible just to see the amount of people who want to take part in it,” Edgerley said, noting he already has a few verbal commitments for next year.

EJFD firefighter Richard Smith encourages others to join in the operation.

“There’s plenty other organizations that aren’t involved that should jump on as well,” he said, naming off a slew of other emergency departments in the town.

As for the hospital, senior administrative coordinator Sue Victory said she was thrilled to see children and officers smiling in the lobby before heading up to the children’s wing to deliver the gifts.

“They have done this now for many years, and every year it just gets bigger and bigger,” she said. “We are so appreciative to have the partnership and that they’re thinking of the children this time of year.”