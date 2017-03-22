EHS theatre advances to state competition

By Michaela Halnon

The Essex High School Theatre Company has advanced to the state one act competition after its successful performance at the regional festival this weekend.

Students from BFA-Fairfax and St. Albans, Milton, Stowe and Lamoille Union also showed off their dramatic dexterity at Milton High School on Saturday, each performing skits that clocked in under an hour.

Participating directors also sent Milton students on to the next round.

The Essex troupe presented “The Boy at the Edge of Everything,” written by Finegan Kruckemeyer. The play tells the story of Simon, a boy who longs for a quiet place to think, played by EHS student Iveslan Lyle.

On the other side of the universe is the lonely and bored “Boy at the Edge of Everything,” played by EHS student Caleb Dudley. When Simon rockets into space, their worlds collide.

In addition to taking in the staged shows, students also attended workshops and participated in a “coffee house-style” talent show. The festivities centered upon the theme “Revolutionary Musicals.”

The state competition will take place on April 8 and 9 at Lamoille Union High School.