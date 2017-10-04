EHS launches global learning

By Kaylee Sullivan

Sitting in the Essex High School library last Friday, students of the school’s new global leadership program attentively listened and questioned former Gov. Peter Shumlin about the global economy.

GLP, an optional academic track, hosted Shumlin to kick off its speaker series. French and Spanish teacher Jill Prado said she created the program based off students’ growing interest in the discipline.

“We believe we’ve hit a nerve with this new program,” Prado said. “Our students have become more and more interested in other parts of the world over the last few years. They’ve traveled, they’ve studied languages, they’re fluent in other languages, they take courses with a global focus and they host exchange students.”

Students accomplish all of this in a tailored curriculum. Students will also engage in globally focused internships, such as with the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program and Vermont International Film Festival.

These experiences help prepare students for an ever-growing global economy post-graduation. Through these exchanges, “we not only build great careers, but also we build world peace and understanding,” Shumlin said. “And that’s more needed today than I think ever before.”

Prado said she reached out to Shumlin because of his role as a global leader in sustainability and fighting climate change. In 2015, President Barack Obama invited the then-governor to attend the Paris Climate Summit, which soon led to 195 countries backing the Paris Climate Accord — which President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of this past June.

Shumlin used his invitation to show Vermont, a small state, can be a global leader.

While in office, Shumlin pushed for clean and solar energy, initiatives that received a great deal of pushback. He told students to make change, having a team beside them is essential.

“Find smart, dedicated people who agree with your values and will fight for them,” Shumlin said. “And don’t mind getting people a little bit angry in the process. Let me tell you something about leadership: Change is hard. People resist change.”

To increase the students’ success, the program teaches leadership development, communication, cross-cultural competency and foreign language.

Shumlin spoke of the trio of hurricanes that ravaged the U.S and its neighboring nations as evidence that climate change needs addressing.

A number of students questioned the former governor on the current state of health care, what’s important to know about today’s political world, pros and cons of increasing minimum wage, who influenced him growing up and if he was a politically engaged student

To the latter, Shumlin discussed his experience as a dyslexic student who often received poor grades. He said he would have been lucky to have a program such as GLP, which didn’t exist in his day.

Shumlin encouraged students to run for public office, suggesting anything from school government, town selectboard or school board, state legislature or U.S. Congress.

This got some students thinking.

Senior Michaela Campo participates in student government and National Honor Society, heading both groups’ community service committees. Yet during Shumlin’s talk, she realized she wasn’t actively making change, and that bothered her.

“I have a leadership position, and especially after the inspiration from today, I want to do something with it,” she said last Friday. “I was given the power to make the change in this school, so I’m excited to.”

Classmate Regan Day felt similarly, saying she’s looking forward to learning how she can help people globally, beyond EHS. As an example, Prado touted a physics course focused on global construction.

While Shumlin encouraged students to look at the big picture, he also kept a focus locally. He gave a plug for Vermont’s unique Town Meeting Day, a format he said guarantees one’s voice is heard. And if not, Shumlin told students to organize and take to the streets to protest.

Nationally, he said he’s baffled by the “deafening silence” that’s followed a continuous attack on freedom of speech, people of color, women, climate change and more.

“Despite its flaws, we have the best government ever invented by humankind, which is America’s democracy,” Shumlin said. “And it’s up to you to join it, to fight it, help it, contribute to it and bring about change.”