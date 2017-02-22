EHS grad named to Forbes’ 30 under 30 list

By Tom Marble

By the time he was named to the Forbes: 30 under 30 list in mid-January, the accolade was a faint blip on Dan Szafir’s radar.

After the 2006 Essex High School graduate was nominated under the science designation, Szafir got an email from Forbes asking for some background information.

He completed the form and heard nothing more about the recognition the publication gave this year to 600 innovators under 30 years old across a broad spectrum of fields – until his wife stumbled across the 2017 list online.

“I didn’t think about it for a while, and then she saw that it was on the Forbes website and showed it to me,” Szafir said, recalling the day Danielle Albers Szafir, an assistant professor at the University of Colorado, brought the award to his attention.

“I was super excited,” said Szafir, who also works at CU as an assistant professor in the ATLAS Institute computer science department. “It’s fantastic, and it’s a big honor.”

Landing on the list is less likely than being accepted to Harvard or Stanford, according to Forbes’ website, with fewer than 4 percent of nominees making the cut. Both his former Ph.D. adviser at the University of Wisconsin and his NASA mentor for a summer internship nominated him for the honor.

After moving to Erie, Colo. in the fall of 2015, Szafir has largely focused on pursuing a tenure track at CU. In the classroom and in the research lab, the recognition symbolizes another step toward achieving that goal.

“The biggest thing to get tenure is to show impact of your work,” he said.

But for Szafir, the honor has also taken on another meaning. It is a way for people outside of academia to find out about innovation that often occurs outside of the public view.

“It really helps show there is appreciation for the type of work I’m doing even beyond the niche research community I’m a part of,” he said.

For most of his academic and professional career, Szafir has worked in that same niche, concentrating the majority of his research and development on human-computer interaction and human-robot interaction.

As early as his EHS days, Szafir’s interest in the field was evident. He joined a group of six or so peers, brought together by his physics teacher, to compete in a rocket-building competition.

Eventually, the team grew to a dozen students and entered a robotics contest hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, creating a two-part robot that could retrieve tennis balls.

From there, Szafir made his way to Boston College, where he graduated in 2010 with two bachelor degrees in computer science and history.

While he noted EHS teachers sparked his interest in humanities, Szafir also took on his thesis research during his senior year at BC. Working under the guidance of a computer science professor, Szafir explored brain control interface as a way to control robots.

“Essentially, you put electrodes on the scalp, and you measure different voltages caused by different brain signals,” he said. “And then try to use that to control a small, little robot.”

Szafir designed a robot that he could move forward, right, left and stop using his thoughts. At the time, he said, the technology was just emerging, and since his thesis work, the field has continued to grow. Interface users can now control automated wheelchairs with the technology, Szafir said.

After four years in Boston, Szafir attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison where he earned his master’s degree in 2012 followed by a Ph.D. in computer science three years later, peppering in summer internships along the way.

Throughout his college career, Szafir took on two internships at the former IBM in Essex in 2007 and 2009, and one in New Hampshire with a Navy contractor called Tybrin in 2008.

During his summers at IBM, Szafir fondly remembers reconnecting with old classmates from his robotics team in high school who were interning at the same time. There, he dabbled in software design, learning the differences between classroom and industrial development.

“It really exposed me more to how you do software development as a team and how you ensure a much greater degree of robustness and clarity as you’re writing your code,” Szafir said.

During his graduate work, Szafir advanced his computer interface research, expanding into “passive VCI,” a form of interface that Szafir found could be useful in an educational setting.

In that vein, Szafir explored the possibility of designing robotic tutors capable of detecting when students lose interest in a lesson.

“The robot can do some sort of intervention to try and reengage the students,” Szafir said. “And that’s usually just presenting the lecture in another fashion.”

Two years into his graduate studies, Szafir also interned with NASA from 2013 to 2015 where he worked under the head of the Intelligence Robotic Group, an experience he said shaped the trajectory of his career and research.

He started working on aerial, free-flying robots, a type NASA wants to operate in micro-gravity to fly around International Space Station, allowing ground control to monitor operations there.

Along those same lines, he said NASA wants to automate some procedures crew members now perform manually, saving time.

Despite the demanding nature of his work – Szafir said he often works 70-hour weeks since starting at CU – he has still found time throughout his career to for fun projects.

After taking a virtual reality class in graduate school, Szafir became interested in the field and decided to teach his own course. Ski Mountain, a virtual reality skiing interface, was the product of collaboration between Szafir and his students that continued even after the class ended.

When the project was complete, the class held a public demo, which was attended by an elderly man who loved skiing but was sidelined by several knee surgeries.

“He had this huge grin on his face the whole time because he never thought he’d be able to ski again,” Szafir said.

As he continues to establish himself at CU, Szafir equates many of his responsibilities with small start-up businesses, often headed by owners who have to take on a multitude of duties.

“You want to keep your research going, but you also need to build up your lab and hire students,” Szafir said. “You’re wearing a lot of different hats.”