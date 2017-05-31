EHS grad named conference Scholar Athlete of Year

By Colin Flanders

An Essex High School grad was honored by the North Atlantic Conference for his efforts on and off the field.

Steven Jurkiewicz, a Castleton University senior pitcher, was named the Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Jurkiewicz is studying Honors History, the only student at Castleton in the program, and has made the Dean’s throughout his four years at the university.

He was inducted into the History Honors Society and awarded two academic scholarships from the history department.

He’s also a four-year mentor at a local elementary school, a three-year writing tutor and won the Plato Philosophy prize.

Meanwhile, his on the field performances have led to four-straight NAC championships, including his second conference title-clinching win on the mound last month, striking out three while allowing four earned runs over six innings against New England College.

Jurkiewicz made 36 appearances, 30 of which were starts, en route to a 24-6 record that includes 11 complete games.

In 202 innings of work, he tallied 110 strikeouts (4.90/9 innings) and scattered 203 hits, allowing just 63 walks and accumulating a 3.48 career ERA.