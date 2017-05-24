Egging her on: Essex pysanky artist prepares for Open Studio Weekend

By Abby Ledoux

An ancient Ukrainian art is a full-time gig for Theresa Somerset.

Some may recognize “pysanky,” the brightly colored decorative eggs, for their annual emergence around Easter. But the work is not seasonal for Somerset, a Milton native and Essex Jct. resident who owns Precision Art Studio and has been practicing the elaborate craft for nearly 20 years now.

Last Friday found Somerset preparing for 25th Vermont Open Studio Weekend, when she’ll join more than 200 other artists statewide who open their doors from May 27-28.

Somerset works out of her home studio, where “egging” has now spoken for nearly all of the finished basement – before, it served a more conventional role as a rumpus room for her two children.

As they and her business grew, she filled more and more of the space with a wide array of vibrant dyes, solid blocks of beeswax and traditional pysanky styluses called “kistkas” that resemble medieval torture devices to the inexpert eye.

“They are torture,” Somerset agreed, strongly preferring to work with an electric version of the antique tool she powers with a fish aquarium motor. “They drip a lot and they’re not consistent, but this is what we all learned on.”

At first glance, the tiny, intricate designs covering a pysanka may appear carefully painted or even carved. They’re not: The ancient Eastern European art employs a wax-resist process, similar to batik. In fact, the word “pysanky” comes from the verb “to write,” as artists use a kistka to write with wax on the eggshell.

Somerset’s process begins with a concept, usually a design she’s created in a painting and can transfer to a dozen or so eggs with a recurring motif and consistent color scheme. She works in series, knocking out a single egg in about two to three hours. Each egg is unique but generally follows a pattern, usually an element pulled from one of her paintings.

“Everything has this wonderful continuity,” she said.

Somerset works on eggs of all sizes, from the tiny quail to the giant ostrich – the latter can weigh up to three pounds.

Somerset prides herself in keeping it local. Her chicken, duck, turkey and goose eggs all come from nearby farmers, including fellow Essex resident John Churchman. She purchases emu, rhea and ostrich eggs from southern ranchers, as those ratite species prefer hot habitats.

Preparation is key, Somerset said, including properly washing an egg so the dye will take and blowing out the yolk. Traditional pysanky are not emptied, but they run the risk of exploding if not properly stored, so Somerset and most other commercial psyanky artists remove yolks.

A “true Vermonter,” Somerset will use fresh yolks to bake. A dozen pysanky can yield four batches of brownies, after all.

After the eggs drain for several days, Somerset pencils in her design. Next, she’ll use the kistka to cover any part of the egg she wants to protect from dye; traditionally, the wax is heated in the kistka’s small reservoir by the side of a candle flame.

Then the dying begins. Eggs are dyed from lightest to darkest color, and the wax-writing process is repeated to cover parts to preserve a certain hue. Once the final and darkest layer of dye covers the egg, the wax is melted away by flame to reveal the design, created by all the colors protected beneath each coat of dye.

“This is the a-ha moment,” Somerset said, wiping off the melted wax of a chicken egg to reveal an elaborate design in vibrant shades of blue and white.

The fruits of her labor are displayed on tiny stands, in decorative bowls, within shadowboxes and birdcages and behind glass around the gallery in her studio, most juxtaposed beside a corresponding painting, framed and mounted. There’s a story behind each work, from the rich Moroccan-inspired tessellations reminiscent of M.C. Escher in Marrakesh, to the playful steampunk series filled with familiar symbols of the subculture like gears, tentacles and compasses.

Somerset dutifully researches her subjects, including commissions; she’s currently transferring a Polish icon onto an ostrich egg. After she discovered a specific church’s proximity to the Russian border, she added Byzantine elements like a Moorish arch and stylized flowers. She estimates two more months of work on the piece, which she’ll finish with gold leaf and Austrian crystal.

Beyond history, pysanky also requires some knowledge of science: Somerset employs chemistry when working with emu and rhea eggs, which have thicker shells that allow for more aggressive technique like acid etching.

“They resemble carved eggs without doing the carving,” Somerset said, fingering the raised grooves of a dragonfly wing on a black emu egg; taken down to a white layer, parts of the shell are merely 1/32 of an inch thick. “You actually let the acid work for you.”

Through egging, Somerset has joined a niche community of artisans, connecting with many through social media. One of the only pysanky artists in the area to practice the craft commercially, she’s also the northeastern distributor for the Colorama dye she uses; she has 78 colors plus beeswax, writing tools, displays, stands and domes all for sale in her studio.

Somserset also offers classes, private lessons and, more recently, “Tea & Egg” parties, her take on the popular paint & sip. The monthly three-hour workshops cost $50/person and include instruction and all materials to create a pysanka with a thematic design – February’s “Queen of Hearts,” March’s “Lucky Celtic” – plus homemade scones and tea.

This summer, she’ll teach six classes at an immersive weeklong pysanky retreat in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., where U.S. census data shows nearly 13 percent of the population is of Ukrainian descent; Somerset, notably, is not.

Rather, Somerset’s introduction to pysanky came by way of a 1970s National Geographic issue that featured the distinct art. As a child and a budding artist, she was mesmerized – even more so when, years later, her mother came home from a women’s club meeting with a pysanky kit.

For years, Somerset’s mother told her “not today” – the dyes were too messy, the craft too complex. The artist recalls “pestering and pestering” her mother to no avail.

Until, that is, she graduated from college and moved to her first apartment only to find the kit on top of a box of her mother’s belongings. Finally, her mother offered it up, and she gave it a try after a manager at an art shop suggested she market the eggs around Eastertime.

Her first few were “pretty good,” she said, and she found the detailed line work and light-to-dark method similar to watercolor, a skill she’d already mastered.

“It made total sense to me,” she said. “And the rest is history.”

Visit Precision Art Studio for Vermont Open Studio Weekend from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 – Sunday, May 28 at 19 Hayden St., Essex Jct. For a full list of participating studios, visit www.vermontcrafts.com.